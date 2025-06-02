Safest -And Most Unwelcoming- States For LGBTQ+ Americans To Live & Work- New Report Reveals A Nation Deeply Divided

As Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation Surges, Out Leadership Urges Businesses to Take Action or Risk Economic & Talent Consequences. Massachusetts & New York Lead Equality

Neutrality is no longer an option. Businesses must lead” — Todd Sears, Founder & CEO of Out Leadership

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out Leadership, the world's leading LGBTQ+ business advisory firm, today released its 7th annual State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index, a critical benchmark tracking LGBTQ+ equality and acceptance across all 50 states.

The 2025 findings reveal a troubling trend: LGBTQ+ rights are declining for the third consecutive year, with widening disparities between inclusive and hostile states.

Top-Performing States:

Massachusetts and New York tie for #1 (93.67), setting the gold standard for LGBTQ+ protections, healthcare access, and workplace inclusion.

Connecticut, New Jersey, and Vermont round out the top five, demonstrating strong policy leadership.

Kentucky (+5) and Michigan (+4) show the most improvement, credited to pro-equality leadership.

States in Crisis:

Ohio plummeted seven ranks, the sharpest drop, due to anti-trans laws and school censorship policies.

Florida and Utah each fell three spots, expanding discriminatory legislation.

Arkansas ranks dead last (#50) for the third year, with South Carolina, Louisiana, South Dakota, and Alabama also at the bottom.

Key Findings:

The national average score drops from 62.77 to 62.62, reflecting 500+ anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in 2025 alone.

25+ states now ban gender-affirming care for minors, while Kansas and Montana block trans people from updating IDs.

Religious exemption laws in multiple states enable discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals.

Why It Matters for Business:

77% of LGBTQ+ professionals say they’d hesitate to apply for a position in a state with anti-LGBTQ+ laws.*

​​65% of LGBTQ+ individuals are concerned about how anti-LGBTQ+ legislation will affect their employment*

37% of consumers boycott brands misaligned with their values, creating reputational and financial risks.**

Inclusive states grow economies 3x faster, proving equality isn’t just ethical—it’s economically smart.

"This isn’t activism—it’s risk management," said Todd Sears, Founder & CEO of Out Leadership. Neutrality is no longer an option. Businesses must lead—relocating investments, speaking out, and protecting their people."

Call to Action: Out Leadership urges corporations to:

Use the Index to guide expansion, relocation, and event planning.

Publicly oppose discriminatory laws and support inclusive policies.

Align values with strategy to attract talent and consumers.

Download the full report: www.outleadership.com/climateindex25

Media Contact:

Michael.Paterson@OutLeadership.com 646-286-3693

Manuel.Gallegus@OutLeadership.com 213-369-2598

About Out Leadership:

Out Leadership is the premier global LGBTQ+ business platform, helping companies drive equality through leadership development, research, and advocacy.

We partner with the world’s most influential firms to create more inclusive workplaces and stronger economies.

About Our Partnerships:

Our valued partnerships make this work possible. The first State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index in 2019 was funded through a generous grant from the Gill Foundation. The Index is powered with data from Out Leadership partners the Movement Advancement Project (MAP) which tracks over 50 different LGBTQ-related laws and policies, and the Williams Institute. We’re also deeply grateful to Ropes & Gray, our global pro bono legal partner, FCB which contributed original market research, and America Competes which helped develop the scoring for our Risk Assessments.

Finally, we extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Rachel Golden, to the members of Out Leadership’s Global Advisory Board, and the senior leaders at our member companies, whose commitment to using this Index drives meaningful progress for LGBTQ+ equality in business and beyond.

*Indeed 2025 Survey on LGBTQ+ Employment

**2025 MyGwork Study

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.