Hear Us Out: A Bold New Campaign Elevates Transgender and Nonbinary Voices

Out Leadership and The GenderCool Project Unite to Share Authentic Stories on Transgender Day of Visibility

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Transgender Day of Visibility, Out Leadership and The GenderCool Project are launching HearUsOut, a powerful new video series amplifying the voices of transgender and nonbinary leaders. Featuring 19 compelling personal stories, this campaign cuts through the noise, offering an unfiltered look at the experiences, resilience, and impact of trans and nonbinary individuals across industries, generations, and backgrounds.

Harmful rhetoric and legislation are at an all-time high, with over 800 anti-trans bills introduced across 49 states. HearUsOut brings clarity and humanity to a conversation too often clouded by misinformation. Through the voices of transgender and nonbinary artists, athletes, students, and professionals, this campaign replaces fear with understanding and amplifies the lived realities of a diverse, dynamic community.

Meet the Voices of HearUsOut

The campaign features an inspiring array of individuals whose stories reflect the strength, diversity, and determination of the trans and nonbinary community.

Among the 19 testimonials:

Mila Jam, a Black trans woman and corporate advisor, reflects: “There was a time when corporate doors were closed to people like me. Now, I’m helping to build inclusive workplaces.”

Ashton Mota, a Gen-Z advocate and GenderCool Champion, declares: “We are everywhere. We are the future.”

More Than a Campaign—

The series is just the beginning. Out Leadership and GenderCool invite transgender and nonbinary individuals worldwide to share their stories at HearUsOut creating a growing hub of resilience and hope.

Watch the series: HearUsOut (JoinHearUsOut.org)

Share your story or uplift others using #HearUsOut

Tag @OutLeadership & @GenderCool

Media Contact: For interview requests or questions, please contact:

Out Leadership: The GenderCool Project:

Michael Paterson (he/him) info@gendercool.org

Chief Marketing Officer

michael.paterson@outleadership.com

1-646-286-3693

www.outleadership.com

About Out Leadership

Corporations have always been influential in advancing transgender and nonbinary rights, driving workplace inclusion from the entry-level to the C-suite and boardroom. Since 2010, Out Leadership has been at the forefront of this mission, partnering with the world’s most influential companies to shape inclusive policies, build welcoming cultures, and advocate for LGBTQ+ equality.

Out Leadership’s history of supporting and advocating for the trans community includes the Business Statement for Transgender Equality, which had 56 companies as signatories, the launch of our Trans Business Guide, a practical guide for business leaders, our OutSPOKEN series with Mila Jam, and the first-ever Trans and Nonbinary Leadership Summit in 2024.

We’re also proud to be the world’s first LGBTQ+ Certified B-Corporation, balancing profit with purpose. Our product is equality.

About The GenderCool Project

GenderCool was inspired by the powerful, positive experience of one family. Jen and John Grosshandler are the parents of four, including their daughter, Chazzie, who proudly identifies as transgender. In 2017, their search for positive stories about transgender and nonbinary kiddos like Chazzie turned up (nearly) empty. They could count on one hand the positive stories they found that focused on who these young people are as talented, extraordinary leaders.

In stark contrast, it took all of five seconds to find a tidal wave of misleading, sensational, negative content about these amazing young people. Something had to be done. Jen joined forces with friend and mentor Gearah Goldstein, an expert on inclusion and belonging, and a wife, parent, and proud transgender woman. Together with five other extraordinary young people and their families, GenderCool was born. Today, GenderCool has become a worldwide movement.

