Governor Kotek Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for 2025 Floods

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek has formally requested Presidential Disaster Declarations to provide federal support for flood recovery in communities devastated by the 2025 floods across Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Harney Counties.

“Although this disaster hit some of the most economically vulnerable communities of our state, residents had each other’s back and got through the initial emergency. But they can’t do recovery alone,” Governor Kotek said. “These communities urgently need both state and federal support to help them recover.”

The Governor’s Presidential Disaster Declaration request includes:

Public Assistance for Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Harney counties to repair roads, public buildings, and utilities.

for Coos, Curry, Douglas, and Harney counties to repair roads, public buildings, and utilities. Individual Assistance for Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties, and separately for Harney County and the Burns Paiute Tribe, to support families displaced by flood damage.

for Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties, and separately for Harney County and the Burns Paiute Tribe, to support families displaced by flood damage. Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding statewide to invest in long-term resilience and flood protection.

The requested declarations would open access to federal funds to help with cleanup, emergency housing, infrastructure repair, and long-term rebuilding. They would also support hazard mitigation projects like reinforced levees, improved floodplain management, and more.

“This is the second major disaster Harney County has faced in a year, following wildfires in 2024,” Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Erin McMahon said. “With limited local capacity, federal resources are essential to help these communities recover and to prevent future devastation.”

From mid-March to mid-April, Oregon experienced a historic combination of severe storms, rapid snowmelt, and record-level rainfall. The resulting floods caused landslides, infrastructure failure, and widespread displacement, especially in isolated, rural areas. Homes, businesses, bridges, and utility systems were damaged or destroyed. Many residents are still unable to return home.

In Harney County, the situation was especially severe. The flooding breached levees and led to the failure of the only wastewater system serving the City of Burns and the Burns Paiute Tribe. Sewage-contaminated floodwaters caused serious public health hazards, damaged homes, and forced extended evacuations.

On March 17, Governor Kotek declared a state of emergency due to flooding and landslides in Southern Oregon. On March 31, the Governor declared another emergency due to severe flooding in Southeastern Oregon.

