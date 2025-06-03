A Veteran-Owned Company Democratizes Growth and Automation for Small Therapy Practices

ClinicPulse.ai launches HIPAA-compliant ClinicPulse CRM at just $295 per month - it includes professional setup and training.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, ClinicPulse.ai , a Veteran-Owned and Operated company, announced the nationwide availability of ClinicPulse CRM , an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant platform that finally makes enterprise-grade automation affordable for lean mental health practices. Priced at $295 per month with white-glove setup and live training included, ClinicPulse CRM equips solo and small-group clinics to streamline operations, reclaim clinician time, and boost revenue, without the usual six-figure price tag or months-long implementation cycle.“As an Army Veteran and former revenue operations leader, I know what it means to do more with less,” said Orlando Gonzalez , a retired U.S. Army Veteran, founder and CEO of ClinicPulse.ai. “Mental health providers are drowning in administrative tasks while fighting to keep doors open. Yes, there are tons of software out there, but clinicians don't have the time. They need a partner, and they need something that they can adopt quickly, so they can get back to their patients. ClinicPulse CRM gives them the same automation efficiency and expertise of deployment that the big hospitals enjoy, but packaged for a practice with three to six providers and modest budgets.”Key features designed for small mental-health teams:1. Automated Patient Journeys: Drag-and-drop workflows send appointment reminders, no-show follow-ups, and post-session surveys automatically, shrinking front-desk workload while improving show rates.2. Unified Communications Hub: SMS, email, voice, and secure messaging live in a single HIPAA-compliant inbox, so therapists never miss a patient touchpoint.3. One-Click Telehealth Links: Built-in video sessions launch from calendar events, eliminating toggling between platforms.4. Real-Time Revenue Dashboard: data-driven insights surface billing bottlenecks and forecast cash flow, helping owners make data-backed decisions.5. Template Library & SOP Toolkit: Pre-built intake forms, consent packets, and task checklists align with mental health best practices and can be customized in minutes.ClinicPulse CRM offers other features like website and funnel building, course builder, payment processing, and more, potentially replacing many redundant software programs.All customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest, meeting or exceeding current HIPAA security standards. ClinicPulse.ai hosts the platform on US-based cloud infrastructure with 24/7 monitoring and audit trails.A launch offer built for speed (and small budgets). For early adopters, ClinicPulse.ai is waiving its standard onboarding fee. Each new subscriber receives:1. One-to-one kickoff session to map existing workflows. Custom-built for your specific clinic operations.2. Define and generate SOPs, feeding those processes into your clinic's operational automation workflow.3. Basic setup of marketing, sales, and customer success operations built into the platform.“We refused to release another ‘DIY-and-pray’ SaaS tool,” added Gonzalez. “Our team walks every clinic through implementation so they can bill their first patient on Day 1 and see ROI well before the credit-card bill arrives.”About ClinicPulse.aiClinicPulse.ai, a Veteran-Owned and Operated company on a mission to put powerful systems and processes within reach of every healthcare clinic. By combining Lean Six Sigma thinking with HIPAA-compliant technology, ClinicPulse.ai helps providers slash admin overhead and reinvest time where it matters most, patient care.

Introduction to ClinicPulse CRM

