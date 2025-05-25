ClinicPulse.ai Sets June 1 Pivot Launch, Bringing “People, Processes & AI” to Healthcare Clinics Nationwide

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClinicPulse.ai , a Veteran-owned and Operated healthcare operations partner, today announced a June 1 launch of its expanded service model, pairing HIPAA-trained virtual assistants (VAs) with process-engineering expertise and an AI-powered clinic-operations platform. The pivot moves the company beyond its Revenue Operations and Executive Assistant roots to serve medical practices of all specialties that fall in “the messy middle” of 13–25 employees.“Most clinics either drown in admin chaos or overspend on in-house staff,” said Orlando , founder of ClinicPulse.ai and a 22-year retired U.S. Army Veteran. “Our new offering bolts together three essentials - people, processes, and systems - so providers can flip from firefighting to patient care in weeks, not years.”A Three-Pillar ModelPeople – Top-1 % Philippine Healthcare certified VAs, each with 2+ years of healthcare experience and HIPAA certificationProcesses – SOP mapping and Lean Six Sigma-inspired workflow fixes tailored to each clinic’s revenue cycleSystems – ClinicPulse CRM, a HIPAA-compliant, AI-enabled automation suite bundled at no extra costPractices can choose full-time (40 hrs/wk) or fractional (20 hrs/wk) support, both starting with a free two-week onboarding sprint that blends VA training with clinic-specific workflow design. Pricing begins at $1,050 per month for fractional support, with full-time plans at $1,995 per month.Early ResultsBeta clients report cutting no-show rates by up to 30 % and reclaiming ten provider hours per week after implementing ClinicPulse.ai’s VA-plus-automation stack. “The difference is night and day,” said a ClinicPulse.ai client, a behavioral-healthcare practice owner. “Our VA feels in-house, our phones no longer ring off the hook, and my team finally goes home on time.”Why the Pivot MattersMarket Gap: Mid-sized clinics often face enterprise-level complexity without the budgets or manpower of hospitals.Cost Savings: Filipino VAs reduce labor spend by up to 60 % while maintaining compliance standards. HIPAA trained, use of AWS Workspaces, and solid SOPs ensures compliance.AI and Automation Accessibility – Bundling ClinicPulse CRM removes the technical and financial barriers to healthcare automation. An all-in-one platform capable of removing all low-level, redundant tasks.Launch TimelineToday – Waitlist opens for clinics seeking June onboarding slots.June 1, 2025 – Official public launch; first cohort of pivot clients begins onboarding.Q3 2025 – Roll-out of specialty-specific SOP libraries and advanced AI agents for billing and triage. About ClinicPulse.aiClinicPulse.ai helps healthcare clinics systemize operations through the right people, processes, and AI-driven systems. Each HIPAA-certified VA is backed by Lean Six Sigma workflows and the HIPAA-compliant ClinicPulse CRM platform, giving practices a single partner to slash admin time, reduce errors, and scale patient care safely.

