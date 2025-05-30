May 30th Traffic Advisory
Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.
People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
DORCHESTER:
Dorchester Day Parade 2025 - Sunday, June 1, 2025
The annual Dorchester Day Parade will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025 over the same route as in previous years which is Dorchester Avenue from Richmond Street to Columbia Road. The parade will be preceded by the Dot Day 5K which is scheduled to start at 12:00PM and be finished before the start of the parade at 1:00PM. The race will start just south of Ashmont Street, head northerly on Dorchester Avenue to just south of Freeport Street and then return to the starting point. These streets will be closed to car access for the duration of the event.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:
- Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) to Columbia Road
- Adams Street - Both sides, Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) heading southerly to the Milton Line
- Richmond Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Adams Street
- Butler Street - Both sides, from Adams Street to Richmond Street
- Washington Street - Both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Morton Street / Richmond Street
SOUTH END
Haley House Event, Montgomery Street – Saturday, June 7, 2025
The Boston Transportation Department will be posting temporary parking restriction signage along a section of Montgomery Street in the South End for an event being sponsored by the Haley House, which is typically scheduled for the first Saturday in June which for this year is Saturday, June 7, 2025. A Play Street Closing Permit will be issued, closing the street to throughway traffic for the duration of the event.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street:
- Montgomery Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Union Park Street
Boston Pride for the People Parade – Saturday, June 14, 2025
The Boston Pride for the People Parade will be taking place on Saturday, June 14, 2025 along the historical route of the Boston Pride Parade, stopping at Boston Common. As part of the event, Beacon Street will be used by event organizers for production vehicles and for motorcycle parking related to the parade.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:
- Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street
- Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street, State Rangers should still be allowed to park in their designated area.
- Berkeley Street- Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street
- Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street
- Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue
- Exeter Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue
- Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street
- Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Tremont Street - Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street
- Charles Street South - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street
- Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
WEST END
Girls on the Run Road Race – Saturday, May 31, 2025
On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the Girls on the Run will be taking place. The race starts at 9:00AM on Charles Street, heading southerly, taking a right onto Boylston Street, then a right onto Arlington Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street, ending at the Center Gate. These streets will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:
- Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Spruce Street
- Beacon Street - North side (opposite the Public Garden), from Charles Street to Arlington Street
- Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street
- Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
WEST ROXBURY
Age Strong Event, Irish Social Center, West Roxbury – Wednesday, June 4, 2025
A section of curb space in West Roxbury be posted with a temporary parking restriction to allow buses and MBTA “the Ride” vehicles access to the curb due to an Age Strong event taking place at the Irish Social Club at 119 Park Street on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The event includes transportation for seniors, and lively entertainment, making it a highlight of the year for some.
Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:
- Park Street - North side (odd side), from Centre Street to Corey Street
