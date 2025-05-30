May 30th Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

DORCHESTER:

Dorchester Day Parade 2025 - Sunday, June 1, 2025

The annual Dorchester Day Parade will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025 over the same route as in previous years which is Dorchester Avenue from Richmond Street to Columbia Road. The parade will be preceded by the Dot Day 5K which is scheduled to start at 12:00PM and be finished before the start of the parade at 1:00PM. The race will start just south of Ashmont Street, head northerly on Dorchester Avenue to just south of Freeport Street and then return to the starting point. These streets will be closed to car access for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue - Both sides, from Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) to Columbia Road

Adams Street - Both sides, Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) heading southerly to the Milton Line

Richmond Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Adams Street

Butler Street - Both sides, from Adams Street to Richmond Street

Washington Street - Both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Morton Street / Richmond Street

SOUTH END

Haley House Event, Montgomery Street – Saturday, June 7, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will be posting temporary parking restriction signage along a section of Montgomery Street in the South End for an event being sponsored by the Haley House, which is typically scheduled for the first Saturday in June which for this year is Saturday, June 7, 2025. A Play Street Closing Permit will be issued, closing the street to throughway traffic for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following street:

Montgomery Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Union Park Street

Boston Pride for the People Parade – Saturday, June 14, 2025

The Boston Pride for the People Parade will be taking place on Saturday, June 14, 2025 along the historical route of the Boston Pride Parade, stopping at Boston Common. As part of the event, Beacon Street will be used by event organizers for production vehicles and for motorcycle parking related to the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street, State Rangers should still be allowed to park in their designated area.

Berkeley Street- Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street

Charles Street South - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

WEST END

Girls on the Run Road Race – Saturday, May 31, 2025

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the Girls on the Run will be taking place. The race starts at 9:00AM on Charles Street, heading southerly, taking a right onto Boylston Street, then a right onto Arlington Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), under Massachusetts Avenue, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street, ending at the Center Gate. These streets will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Spruce Street

Beacon Street - North side (opposite the Public Garden), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

WEST ROXBURY

Age Strong Event, Irish Social Center, West Roxbury – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A section of curb space in West Roxbury be posted with a temporary parking restriction to allow buses and MBTA “the Ride” vehicles access to the curb due to an Age Strong event taking place at the Irish Social Club at 119 Park Street on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The event includes transportation for seniors, and lively entertainment, making it a highlight of the year for some.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets: