Michigan air quality impacted by smoke and fires this weekend

Meteorologists at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have issued air quality advisories for levels of fine particulate in the air statewide today and into Saturday morning. These elevated levels are caused by smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada.

Conditions maybe unhealthy for sensitive groups and there is a possibility that hourly levels could reach the unhealthy range for a short period of time. EGLE’s meteorologists continue to track wildfires, continue to assess conditions and will issue additional advisories or alerts if necessary.

“The 2023 Canadian wildfire event emphasized how important communication is when wildfire smoke may impact Michigan’s communities,” said Annette Switzer, EGLE’s Air Quality Division director, “We want to ensure residents are informed and know how to protect themselves and their families.”

What is the difference between an advisory and an alert?

An Advisory is called when two or more (or widespread) monitors are expected to reach or exceed the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG, Orange air quality index (AQI) threshold. The Advisory is designed to raise awareness for those who are particularly sensitive to USG level Fine Particulate (PM2.5) levels along with raising awareness for those who are not directly affected but could still take action to help lower the overall pollution levels.

An Alert is called when two or more (or widespread) monitors are expected to reach or exceed the Unhealthy threshold. The Alert range is for Unhealthy (Red AQI), Very Unhealthy (Purple AQI) and Hazardous (Maroon AQI) pollution thresholds. The Alert is designed to raise heightened awareness because all health groups are included, can be affected, and should take action to help protect themselves. The Alert is not designed to negate the AQI categories/thresholds as there is different messaging within said thresholds. The Alert will include the expected AQI Categories to help people understand forecasted pollution levels.

The Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, provides a color-coded framework for residents to see the levels of some types of air pollution in their area. The higher the AQI, the worse the air quality and the more cause for concern.

Currently the AQI for particulate matter (PM) is high in many parts of Michigan and the eastern U.S. due to smoke and fires in the U.S. and particularly in parts of Canada. The AQI is used for several major pollutants including ground-level ozone and particulates.