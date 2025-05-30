Christian Health Expert Ondrea Lynn Empowers Women with Bold New Book on Faith-Based Weight Loss Strategy

NEW BOOK ALERT Ondrea Lynn- Health & Fitness Podcast: Christian Women’s Weight Loss (Available on Apple Podcasts and all major platforms !)

HIGHLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian women across the globe are about to gain a powerful new tool in their health and spiritual journey with the upcoming release of The Christian Women's Weight Loss Victory Plan: How to Defeat the Enemy and Transform Your Body by renowned author, speaker, and health coach Ondrea Lynn. Set for release in July 2025, this inspiring and biblically grounded book is already generating buzz as a transformative guide to physical, emotional, and spiritual renewal.

With a mission to help Christian women reclaim their health and rise into their God-given purpose, Ondrea Lynn has already impacted thousands through her coaching programs, podcast, and speaking engagements. A graduate of the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and certified NASM fitness trainer, behavioral change specialist, and self-sabotage coach, Ondrea brings over a decade of experience in holistic health and a deep understanding of the spiritual roots behind many physical struggles.

In The Christian Women’s Weight Loss Victory Plan, Lynn combines her extensive health knowledge with biblical truths to deliver a battle-ready strategy for women ready to face the spiritual warfare behind weight gain and body shame. Far more than a diet book, this faith-filled guide equips women with tools to silence the lies of the enemy and embrace their identity in Christ, drawing heavily from the wisdom of Proverbs and Scripture-based principles.

“Weight loss is not just physical—it’s spiritual,” says Ondrea. “This book is for every Christian woman who has prayed for a breakthrough, felt stuck in shame, or wondered why nothing ever works. The truth is, there’s a spiritual battle behind the struggle. And God has already given us the victory.”

This highly anticipated book release comes on the heels of major momentum in Ondrea’s mission to transform lives. Her Christian Women’s Weight Loss Podcast—ranking in the top 3 percent of podcasts globally—has become a go-to resource for thousands of women looking for faith-based weight loss and wellness guidance. Her work has been featured on the cover of Woman’s World Magazine and showcased on Lifetime Television’s Mission Makeover as a personal trainer and motivator.

In conjunction with the release of her new book, Ondrea continues to offer her signature 12-week Trinity Transformation Program—a revolutionary wellness journey for Christian women 30 and wiser who want to lose 20 pounds in 12 weeks without starving or endless exercise. The program is built around three core pillars: Faith, Food, and Fitness. Participants not only shed physical weight, but also experience deep spiritual growth and emotional healing.

Women enrolled in the Trinity Transformation Program often share their testimonies on Ondrea’s podcast, expressing how the combination of biblical truth, practical nutrition, and joyful movement has changed their lives.

“Women aren’t just losing weight,” Ondrea says. “They’re gaining strength, confidence, and clarity to pursue the Kingdom calling God has placed on their lives. That’s what true transformation looks like.”

With the release of The Christian Women’s Weight Loss Victory Plan, Ondrea Lynn aims to reach even more women who are ready to surrender shame, partner with God, and walk in wellness—spirit, soul, and body. Readers will find a powerful mix of encouragement, biblical revelation, and practical steps for real change.

The book will be available for purchase in July 2025. Readers can sign up now to be the first to know when it’s released at www.ondrealynn.com/book

Women who are ready to reclaim control over their health and finally break free from cycles of dieting, shame, and defeat will find this book to be a life-changing resource. By preparing to receive The Christian Women’s Weight Loss Victory Plan as soon as it releases, readers position themselves to step into a new season of purpose, clarity, and confidence. This book is more than inspiration—it’s a blueprint for action, written specifically for Christian women who are tired of feeling stuck and are ready to fight for their victory with faith as their foundation. It offers the tools and truth needed to transform from the inside out—mind, body, and spirit.

This is a divine appointment wrapped in pages. Missing this opportunity could mean continuing another year of frustration and missed potential. Those who sign up now will not only be among the first to access the book, but also join a powerful movement of women rising up in strength and boldness to take their health back for the glory of God. Don’t wait for another “perfect moment” to change. The time is now, and this book is the confirmation many have been praying for. Visit the website today to get on the list—you do not want to miss what God is about to do in your life.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:

Press Contact:

Ondrea Lynn

Website: www.ondrealynn.com

Instagram: @OndreaLynn

TikTok: @ondrealynn

Podcast: Christian Women’s Weight Loss (Available on Apple Podcasts and all major platforms !)

