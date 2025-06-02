Innovative Product Developer Creates New Standard in Trash Bin Cleaning Systems

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon W. of Central Oklahoma is the creator of the Kraken™ Collection Bin, a groundbreaking addition to the trash bin cleaning market that delivers power, portability, and performance with an inexpensive price tag. The system is engineered with practical features and is reshaping how professionals approach mobile trash bin cleaning.The collection bin is designed for seamless integration into any standard 2-inch hitch receiver, making it easier than ever to take bin cleaning services on the road. Its spring-loaded mechanism ensures smooth operation, while a stainless-steel frame and 360° rotating spray nozzle deliver unmatched durability and cleaning power. Consumers can choose from a single or double bin cleaner configuration to offer flexibility when meeting specific operational needs.The Kraken™ Collection Bin is a smarter and more resilient solution built for real-world professionals. Brandon and his team are about giving business owners practical tools that help them work more efficiently, with fewer breakdowns and lower operating costs. Key features of the system include:• Patent-Pending Water and Debris Management System: effectively channels water and waste from the collection pan to your gray water tank for cleaner, faster jobs.• Durable Stainless-Steel Frame: built to withstand the demands of daily mobile operations.• 360-degree Rotating Spray Nozzle: ensures thorough cleaning from all angles.• Spring-Loaded Mechanism: simplifies bin loading and unloading.• Quick Hitch Compatibility: easily connects to any 2-inch receiver hitch for quick and convenient plug portability.• Single or Double Bin Cleaner Options: customize a setup to meet business size and goals.Unlike other systems that come with excessive features and maintenance-heavy hydraulics, the collection bin offers a cost-effective alternative without compromising quality. If a vehicle encounters issues, users can effortlessly transfer the system to another truck and keep their operation moving.Whether entering the trash bin cleaning market or expanding an existing fleet, Kraken™ Industries offers affordable, high-performance solutions that reduce startup costs and boost productivity. The system’s design philosophy is rooted in durability, efficiency, and ease of use to scale faster and serve more clients without added complexity.To learn more about the inventor(s) or to order online, visit https://krakenindustries.biz/ . Additional information can also be found by visiting Kraken Industries on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.