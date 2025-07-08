InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Device for Improving Vehicle Safety and Theft Prevention

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillip E. of Gainesville, GA is the creator of the R.S. Locker, an electronic locking system that secures fold-down rear seats to prevent unauthorized access to the trunk from inside the cabin. Traditionally, intruders who gain access to a vehicle can simply fold down the rear seats to reach the trunk, bypassing the need to break into it from the outside. No reliable security feature exists to prevent this internal breach. The R.S. Locker features a smartly engineered electronic latch and catch system that activates automatically when the seat is closed, locking it securely in place.The system includes a wiring harness and interrupt switch connected to the latch. The rear seat can only be unlocked when the vehicle’s ignition is on, and an authorized button is pressed to ensure that only authorized users can fold down the seat and access the trunk. Whether built into new vehicles or added as an aftermarket upgrade, the R.S. Locker provides a seamless, effective solution to a commonly overlooked security gap.This product is designed to deliver peace of mind for vehicle owners. Theft through rear vehicle seats is a significant problem, and the R.S. Locker ensures that the trunk and its contents are safe even if a thief gains entry into the vehicle cabin. With the global automotive aftermarket security market projected to reach approximately $950 billion annually by 2027, this product would significantly enhance both residential and commercial vehicles with a trunk.Phillip filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his R.S. Locker product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the R.S. Locker can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

