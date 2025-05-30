Statewide trout stocking highlights for June 2025

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 1,728 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 864 rainbow trout

Bull Trout Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

This lake is nestled in the pines above Banner Summit. While anglers can easily fish from the shore, this lake is ideal for canoes, kick boats, and float tubes.

Dick Knox Pond – 480 rainbow trout

This is a great place to take the kids fishing. It’s located in Emmett at the corner of West Sales Yard Road and Airport Road.

Grimes Creek – 1,600 rainbow trout

In addition to hatchery rainbows, small to medium-sized wild fish are also found in this creek. It is best fished shortly after high water.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 420 rainbow trout

Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This pond is one of more than 70 waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.

Kleiner Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

Middle Fork Payette River – 1,500 rainbow trout

Redband trout, brook trout, and stocked hatchery rainbows support this fine fishery. Access is great along a well-traveled road with good camping areas nearby.

North Fork Boise River – 1,750 rainbow trout

This is a popular mountain river where anglers can target a variety of salmonids within the mainstem and tributaries. Catch rates on this river won’t disappoint you!

Parkcenter Pond – 420 rainbow trout

A popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is near the greenbelt, the BSU campus, and a variety of restaurants.

Riverside Pond – 690 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt and tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. This pond offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Sagehen Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.

Weiser Community Pond – 300 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.

Browns Pond (Airport Pond) – 1,200 rainbow trout

This small pond offers easy access to fishing on the southern edge of the McCall airport and is hidden from the road.

Fischer Pond – 1,200 rainbow trout

Tucked into a city park, this pond provides good bank fishing. The pond is the cornerstone of a cooperative community effort.

Goose Lake – 4,000 rainbow trout

Located north of New Meadows near Granite Mountain, this is the only stocking event of the year for this lake. Fish are stocked at the campground boat launch.

Horsethief Reservoir – 17,500 rainbow trout

This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend – a beautiful lake in the trees and good fishing!

Little Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout

This is a natural lake with a depth of over 100 feet. From June through mid-September, irrigation storage doubles the surface area of the lake and inundates a large expanse of shallow flats containing stumps and root wads from what used to be forest land. This area can provide productive fishing.

Meadow Creek Pond – 600 rainbow trout

This is a scenic little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.

Ol’ McDonald Pond – 600 rainbow trout

This small community pond in Council offers easy access next to Wilco Park.

Rowlands Pond (Scout Pond) – 1,500 rainbow trout

This is a small but pretty pond in the woods close to McCall. Anglers will find good bank fishing in this peaceful setting.

Upper Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout

This lake offers fishing in a forested setting. Anglers can easily fish from the shoreline or a small boat.

Warm Lake – 12,000 rainbow trout

Located in Valley County, this area is very popular for camping, hiking, boating and fishing.