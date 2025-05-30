Orland Park Sting FC Sets Record for Tryout Registrations and Achieves Largest Player Roster in Club History

Orland Park Sting FC, a premier youth soccer club founded in 2016, proudly announces a record-breaking number of registrations for this year's tryouts.

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orland Park Sting FC, a premier youth soccer club founded in 2016, proudly announces a record-breaking number of registrations for this year's tryouts, leading to the largest player roster in the club’s history. This remarkable achievement highlights the club’s growing influence and the community’s trust in its soccer programs for children aged 6 to 16.The club attributes this significant growth to its dedicated coaching staff, who are passionate about player development and fostering a positive, inclusive environment. To support the influx of new players, Orland Park Sting FC has added new coaches with years of soccer coaching experience. These coaches bring deep knowledge, professionalism, and energy to every training session, ensuring that every player receives personalized attention and mentorship.“Our coaches are the heart of the club,” said Club Director Alex Freidine. “Their commitment to helping players grow both on and off the field is what makes Orland Park Sting such a special place. We’re proud of the environment we’ve built—one that families believe in and players are excited to be part of.”In addition to its youth soccer programs , the club is launching several new community-focused initiatives, including adult soccer training, corporate team-building events, and fitness sessions built around soccer fundamentals. These programs aim to promote physical health, teamwork, and community engagement for individuals of all ages and fitness levels.“As we continue to grow, we’re expanding our reach to offer more than just youth competition,” Freidine added. “We believe in soccer as a lifelong sport—and we’re committed to creating experiences that bring people together, whether they’re 6 or 60.”Now approaching a decade of service, Orland Park Sting FC remains steadfast in its mission to inspire young athletes, build character through sport, and unite the community through a shared love of soccer.

