Simple PCP Claims Website Launches to Help Drivers Reclaim Mis-Sold Car Finance

Derby, England – A new consumer claims website, Simple pcp Claims, has officially launched to help UK drivers check if they were mis-sold a car finance deal and claim back what they’re owed.

The site is designed to make things simple. It offers a free two-minute check for anyone who financed a vehicle using PCP or Hire Purchase between 2007 and 2021. Many drivers were placed into agreements that weren’t explained properly, often involving hidden commissions or inflated interest rates. Simple PCP Claims exists to change that and to help ordinary people make sense of finance.

Thomas Riley, company director and founder, says the goal is to give people a clear path forward. “We built this to make claiming back fair and stress-free. People were sold cars on terms that worked for the dealer, not the driver. Most had no idea they were overpaying. We’re here to fix that.”

Thousands of people across the UK may be owed between £1,000 and £5,000 or more, depending on their finance terms. Some drivers have already received refunds well over £3,000. Timing couldn’t be more important.

The Financial Conduct Authority is currently reviewing the motor finance industry. A Supreme Court ruling is expected to set the tone for future compensation. Major banks like Lloyds and Santander have already set aside large sums in anticipation of payouts. Drivers are being urged to check their eligibility now so they don’t miss out.

Anyone who used car finance through providers like Blackhorse, Motonovo, Close Brothers, Oodle, Admiral, or BMW Finance may have a claim. In many cases, commissions were added without the customer’s knowledge, leading to higher interest rates and unfair costs. Even if the loan is paid off or the car has been sold, a claim may still be possible.

How the Process Works:

Use the free online check – just provide a few basic details like the car’s registration

The system reviews an individual’s agreement for signs of mis-selling

If eligible, a regulated partner builds the case and handles everything

If successful, compensation is paid directly to the claimant’s bank account

Everything is on a no-win, no-fee basis. Individuals won’t pay a penny unless their claim is successful.

About Simple PCP Claims

Simple PCP Claims is a consumer claims website based in Derby, England, with an expert team that specialises in car finance mis-selling cases with years of experience.

