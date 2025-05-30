Market access remains top priority as tomato virus response enters next phase

Release date: 30/05/25

The Malinauskas Government will continue to advocate for South Australian growers following a change in the national approach to responding to tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV).

Following multiple detections of ToBRFV interstate in recent weeks, the National Management Group (NMG) has agreed that it is no longer feasible to eradicate the virus in Australia.

Work is now required at the national level to determine how best to manage, rather than eradicate this disease in Australia. The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) will be working with the Australian and other state governments and industry around a transition to management plan.

The current strategies to contain the spread of the virus will remain in place until an agreed national approach for management can be developed in consultation with impacted industries.

The NMG is made up of biosecurity experts from the federal, state and territory governments and representatives from affected industry organisations.

South Australia had successfully contained the virus to only three businesses since it was first detected in a Northern Adelaide Plains commercial greenhouse in August 2024. The measures put in place to stop the spread helped protect South Australia’s $230 million tomato and capsicum sector.

PIRSA will continue to work with property owners to protect the industry and limit any potential spread within the state.

Visit pir.sa.gov.au/tobrfv for more information.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

As we said when the detection was first made back in August, we would try to contain and eradicate the virus while it was only at three properties and the opportunity was there. This was in the interest of protecting the over 200 other tomato growers in South Australia so that they could continue to trade.

We also made clear that if eradication was deemed no longer possible on a national level, we would change our approach.

Every state and territory up until yesterday wanted to eradicate the virus instead of moving to a transition.

South Australia exports 90% of our tomatoes to other states, so the approach every other state takes is important.

Over the past nine months, South Australia has done an exceptional job in containing ToBRFV to only three businesses and I want to thank all the growers and businesses for their hard work. I know it has been an incredibly challenging time.

Keeping markets open for South Australian tomato growers has been a priority during the eradication approach, and this will continue to be our priority going forward.

Attributable to Nick Secomb, South Australia’s Chief Plant Health Manager

PIRSA will now work with our interstate counterparts to determine what ongoing ToBRFV management will mean for growers in South Australia and focus on optimising production and trade for the industry.

We will also continue to liaise with the impacted businesses and broader industry on next steps.

This transition will focus on optimising trade and yield as well as minimising the spread.

The virus has no known effects on human health, but as we’ve seen, this virus is insidious and can remain viable in seed, plant waste and contaminated soil for months.

Our advice for all growers whether commercially or at home remains the same – continue being alert to signs of disease in your plants and practice good biosecurity.