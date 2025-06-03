VIPC Invests in Virginia Startup, Claros, with Red Cell Partners and General Catalyst

Claros optimizes data center power delivery and energy efficiency for AI technology.

At Claros, we are developing solutions aimed at addressing fundamental inefficiencies in how power is delivered both to the server and to the chip.” — Daniel Kultran, Claros Co-founder and CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) announced that Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), VIPC’s venture capital platform, has invested in McLean, Virginia-based Claros, Inc. Claros is a power management platform company that’s leveraging innovative hardware and software to optimize energy delivery and consumption at data centers to increase compute performance and maximize efficiency. Claros recently emerged from stealth incubation with nearly $10 million in initial funding raised from Red Cell Partners, General Catalyst, Composite Capital Partners, VIPC, and other co-investors.

Energy consumption in data centers is exploding. As demand for high-power compute continues to rise, driven by the expansion of AI, 5G, and IoT, the need for efficient power management solutions is becoming increasingly critical. Claros is helping make AI more accessible by driving down the cost and complexity of power delivery, enabling broader adoption of AI-powered technologies.

Claros has designed integrated voltage regulators (IVRs) to deliver power directly to the xPU, the integrated central and graphics processing units within servers. Claros IVRs will minimize heat conversion loss to reduce power wastage and allow operators to control voltage levels for additional efficiency.

“At Claros, we are developing solutions aimed at addressing fundamental inefficiencies in how power is delivered both to the server and to the chip,” said Daniel Kultran, Claros Co-founder and CEO. “With this initial round of funding, we’re well positioned to enable the next generation of computing infrastructure – one that is more powerful and sustainable.”

Additionally, Claros is developing hardware to shift from alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power distribution. While traditional data centers rely on multiple AC-to-DC conversions – each driving inefficiencies – Claros’ approach will deliver pure DC power, reducing energy loss, improving reliability, and simplifying infrastructure.

VIPC President and CEO, Joe Benevento, said, “Virginia is the data center capital of the world, and the future of AI will be driven by innovation around power delivery and energy efficiency – that innovation is happening right here in the Commonwealth through tech startups like Claros. VIPC is delighted to collaborate with leading venture firms such as Red Cell and General Catalyst to accelerate technology investment in Virginia.”

Red Cell Partners Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Grant Verstandig, said, “We're thrilled to have VIPC join us in the initial funding of Claros. As a Virginia-based incubator that's dedicated to solving mission-critical problems confronting society today, Red Cell is honored to partner with VIPC to power the next generation of compute and optimize energy efficiency at data centers here and beyond.”

Claros manages every aspect of the process, from architectural analysis and system design to silicon chip implementation and component packaging. Expanding beyond the chip to the grid, Claros aims to apply the same principles that drive its chip-level innovations to the design and construction of modular data centers (MDCs). These MDCs are not only more efficient but also deliver higher power than commercially available equivalents. Claros’ technology solutions provide the most efficient, high-rack-power edge compute power delivery solution, which is critical for sustaining the rapid growth of AI computational power, particularly at the edge.

“With a highly experienced and industry-trusted team, a breakthrough product poised to drive major gains across the market, and early but promising signs of strategic interest and commercial traction, Claros has all the ingredients to compete in one of the most critical and valuable technology markets today, said Marco Rubin, Senior Investment Director for VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners. “VVP’s catalytic partnership further accelerates this trajectory, providing support and expertise to help the company unlock its full potential.”

About Claros

Claros is a power management platform company that’s leveraging innovative hardware and software to optimize energy delivery and consumption at data centers to increase compute performance and maximize efficiency. By driving down the cost and complexity of power delivery and leveraging innovative hardware and software, the company seeks to decrease energy consumption, optimize power delivery, increase compute performance, and maximize the efficiency of AI operations. Founded in 2024, Claros is backed by Red Cell Partners, General Catalyst, VIPC, and others. Visit us at www.claros.tech and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. VIPC operates as the nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). VIPA / VIPC is Virginia’s designated authority for leading innovation and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia through research, commercialization, and technology advancement; entrepreneurship, startup, and venture capital growth; and regional ecosystem, innovation network, and industry sector expansion. As part of its operations, VIPC helps attract and catalyze private investment into early-stage startup companies, provides research and technology commercialization grants to universities and entrepreneurs, and offers resource and funding support for entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation networks, and public-private partnerships at local, state, and federal levels.

VIPC’s programs include: Virginia Invests | Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VIPC.org.

About Virginia Venture Partners (VVP)

Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) is VIPC’s venture capital investment platform that makes direct investments in Virginia-based startups with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2004, Virginia Venture Partners has helped catalyze investment in more than 300 startups and attract more than $2 billion of private industry capital into Virginia, resulting in 35x capital leverage.

Virginia Invests is a VIPC-led initiative that expands investment and growth opportunities for Virginia-based, innovation-driven startups and entrepreneurial ecosystems throughout the Commonwealth. The investment program is designed to accelerate capital invested, from both in-state and out-of-state fund managers, into Virginia startups. Virginia Invests is expected to catalyze and attract $250 million of investment into more than 100 high-growth Virginia startups during the next 3-5 years.

For more information about VVP and Virginia Invests, visit www.VIPC.org.

