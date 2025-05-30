Confirmation of Three Cabinet Members

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmation of three members of her cabinet.

“New Yorkers deserve smart, experienced professionals at every level of government, and these leaders have distinguished themselves as public servants,” Governor Hochul said. “Our Administration is laser focused on making New York safer and more affordable, and these three commissioners will play pivotal roles in our work to improve the lives of all New Yorkers. “

The following Commissioners were confirmed by the Senate:

Willow Baer, Office For People With Developmental Disabilities

Amanda Lefton, Department of Environmental Conservation

Denise Miranda, Division of Human Rights

About Commissioner Willow Baer

Willow Baer was confirmed by the New York State Senate on May 21 to serve as Commissioner of the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. Commissioner Baer has been serving as Acting Commissioner since July 2024.

Commissioner Baer is honored to lead OPWDD. Previously, she served as OPWDD’s Executive Deputy Commissioner and oversaw the agency’s operational management, including planning, fiscal planning and oversight, and policy development. She was also responsible for oversight of agency staff in a broad range of capacities, including direct care support, clinical and medical staff in residential and non-residential settings, maintenance and operations.

Commissioner Baer has served twice as Assistant Counsel to Governor Hochul, overseeing legal priorities and legislation across the fields of Human Services and Mental Hygiene. Additionally, she previously served as General Counsel to OPWDD, General Counsel and Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Children & Family Services, and as Counsel to the NYS Justice Center.

Commissioner Baer was named one of PoliticsNY and amNY’sMetro 2024 Power Players in Health Care and was presented with the 2025 Distinguished Public Service Award by the New York Alliance for Inclusion and Innovation.

Commissioner Baer has spent her entire career working to protect and advocate for underrepresented populations. She will continue the agency’s work to ensure that New York is a state that is inclusive, supportive, and one that those with developmental disabilities live with meaningful choice and are proud to call home.

About Commissioner Amanda Lefton

Amanda Lefton was confirmed by the New York State Senate on May 28 to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Commissioner Lefton has been serving as Acting Commissioner since February 2025.

Commissioner Lefton’s diverse career spans the public and private sectors, including previously serving as the Director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) within the Department of the Interior. Under her leadership, BOEM developed and implemented an ambitious federal offshore wind program creating a new industry of family supporting jobs and generational opportunity. Her collaborative approach brought together various stakeholders to responsibly manage the nation’s critical offshore energy and mineral resources.

Prior to her role as BOEM Director, Lefton served as the First Assistant Secretary for Energy and Environment for New York, where she led the State’s environmental and climate initiatives overseeing a portfolio of executive agencies including the DEC. She has also worked for The Nature Conservancy in New York as the Deputy Policy Director and climate mitigation lead, the Rochester Regional Joint Board of Workers United and the New York State Assembly and New York State Senate. Lefton comes to the DEC from RWE, one of the world's leading players in the offshore wind sector, where she was the Vice President of Offshore Development, U.S. East.

Originally from Queens, Commissioner Lefton grew up on Long Island and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University at Albany. She now resides in the Capital Region with her wife and stepchildren.

About Commissioner Denise Miranda

Denise Miranda was confirmed by the New York State Senate on May 29 to serve as Commissioner of the Division of Human Rights. Commissioner Miranda has been serving as Acting Commissioner since March 2024.

Under Commissioner Miranda’s leadership, the Division has launched ambitious efforts to overhaul the agency’s discrimination complaint intake and case management processes while also implementing vital organizational changes and operational improvements. These essential upgrades will result in a bolder, more powerful, and more efficient Division that is prepared to protect the rights of all New Yorkers at a time when that mission has never been more critical.

Since Commissioner Miranda’s appointment, the Division has increased staffing levels agencywide by more than 50 percent, expanded education and outreach initiatives, and launched new units essential to advancing the agency’s work. These initiatives have been supported by Governor Hochul’s historic investments. The Governor has more than doubled the Division’s funding during her time in office, including an $11 million increase in the FY26 Enacted Budget.

Prior to this, Commissioner Miranda served as the Executive Director of the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs for seven years. She oversaw the agency’s operations, which included investigations into abuse and neglect, criminal prosecutions, and administrative disciplinary proceedings. Under her leadership, the Justice Center managed the care of over one million individuals, with a workforce of more than 425 employees and a $41 million operating budget.