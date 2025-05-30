UNITAR Resumes AML/CFT E-Learning Diploma Programme in Colombia, Reaffirming Commitment to Combating Financial Crime

30 May 2025, Bogota, Colombia – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is pleased to announce the successful resumption of its e-learning diploma programme on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in Colombia. This vital initiative is financially supported by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the U.S. Department of State.

Following a temporary pause, the project has received official green light, allowing the project to swiftly resume all activities. UNITAR is pleased to confirm that the remaining modules of Diploma 1 on AML/CFT will soon be accessible to enrolled compliance officers. This programme has already garnered very positive feedback from thousands of participants, underscoring its relevance and impact. Building on this momentum, the launch of Diploma 2 is anticipated by September.

To ensure a robust restart and underscore the enduring dedication to this accredited programme, Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director of the Division for Prosperity at UNITAR, and Mr. Michael Adalla, UNITAR Senior Programme Officer, recently visited Colombia. During their meetings with key project partners, they held constructive discussions, solidifying a shared vision and strengthening resolve for the initiative's continued success.