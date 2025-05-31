Water and Sanitation and South African Local Government Association strengthen local governance in the water sector

DWS and SALGA join forces to empower Mpumalanga Municipalities on water policy and by-law development

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), in partnership with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), has taken a significant step towards strengthening local governance in the water sector by hosting a three-day Water Services Policy Advocacy and Alignment Workshop in Mbombela from 26 to 28 May 2025.

The workshop empowered four local municipalities within the Ehlanzeni District, Bushbuckridge, City of Mbombela, Nkomazi, and Thaba Chweu, to align, develop, and review their water and sanitation policies and bylaws in line with national standards.

This initiative forms part of the Policy Advocacy and Alignment Project, a targeted response to the gap identified between national policy frameworks and their local-level implementation. The project supports Water Services Authorities (WSAs) by guiding them through the policy formulation, legal compliance, and approval processes for their water and sanitation frameworks.

In his keynote presentation, Mr Siboniso Ndlovu from DWS’s Policy, Strategy, and Evaluation unit, emphasised the critical need for alignment between national and municipal policies.

“A major milestone has been reached in the development of the WSA Water and Sanitation Services Policy Model by DWS. This is a practical tool designed to support municipalities in crafting their comprehensive policies,” he noted.

Addressing the legal reinforcements of municipal policy, Mr Humbulani Nevondo of DWS Head Office highlighted the importance of by-laws as instruments of legislative authority.

“By-laws give life to policies. They provide the legal backing for implementation and explain why services are delivered in a particular way,” he said.

Setting the tone for practical work ahead, Mr Bayanda Sithole introduced the draft Water and Sanitation Policy Framework, preparing municipal teams for a hands-on drafting session. What followed was an intensive and collaborative process, resulting in draft water and sanitation policies and by-laws tailored for each municipality. The workshop also served as a valuable peer-learning platform.

Ms Decia Maluma from SALGA Mpumalanga commended the municipalities for their active participation and urged ongoing commitment.

“Let this be the start of continuous dialogue. Engage your finance, legal, and IDP teams to ensure your policies are complete and inclusive,” she encouraged.

Closing the workshop, Ms Sabo Makgaloa from DWS Mpumalanga Operations thanked all participants for their dedication and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration between municipalities, SALGA, and DWS. “This is how we build capacity and ensure that municipalities are equipped to meet their service delivery mandates,” she said.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962