Ministry of Education and Sports marks International Children’s Day with a focus on child protection and continued promotion of safeguarding guidance for educators

MDAW reinforced the messages contained in the Child Protection and Safeguarding Guidance for Educators, which was developed by MoES in 2024 with support from the Government of Australia. The guidelines, already disseminated nationwide, remain a key tool in helping educators across the country ensure student safety and well-being.

Mr. Souphap Khounvixay, Deputy Head of Permanent Secretary Office of MOES underlined the critical role teachers play in creating safe learning environments. “We developed these guidelines in 2024 with the support of Australia. They were launched in July and disseminated across the country. Child protection and safeguarding is a shared priority of the Government of Lao PDR and the Government of Australia,” he said.

“Teachers play a vital role in child protection by being proactive, supportive, and knowledgeable. Their actions can make a significant difference in creating safe spaces for students to learn and thrive. This guidance supports teachers to understand their responsibilities and gives them access to important information on referral services and reporting mechanisms. When students feel safe, they will do well at school.”

At the event a team of five master trainers from MDAW’s Gender Training Team facilitated interactive awareness raising sessions for participating teachers and students. The sessions focused on practical aspects of child protection within the school context, such as respectful communication with children, responsible use of electronic media, and positive behaviour management. Participants also explored appropriate and inappropriate behaviours concerning child protection, including issues related to sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment, as well as inclusion, filming and photographing children, and the use of alcohol and drugs. The training was highly inclusive and participatory, incorporating games, role-plays and discussions to foster active engagement.