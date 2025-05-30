Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Global Market Report 2025: Powerful Industry Growth Overview

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025

Is The Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Growing?

Without a doubt, the prothrombin complex concentrate market has proven its strength through recent significant growth. The global market figure is projected to increase from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.39 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. This steady growth during the historic period can be largely attributed to a rise in the prevalence of bleeding disorders, increased application in warfarin reversal cases, growing awareness of coagulation therapies, and the expansion of surgical procedures paired with rising trauma cases.

What Can We Expect For The Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market's Future?

There's more growth in store for the prothrombin complex concentrate market, as it's expected to show strong movement in the coming years. As per projections, the market is set to rise to $1.86 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This inspiring growth during the projection period can be linked to a growing demand for rapid coagulation therapies, an increase in the prevalence of diseases such as hemophilia and liver disease, an apparent rise in the adoption of prothrombin complex concentrate in emergency medicine, gradually expanding applications in cardiac surgeries, and increasing healthcare expenditures. Additionally, key trends for this period highlight an integration of AI-driven diagnostics, advancements in recombinant coagulation factors, the emergence of next-generation recombinant pccs, a focus on customized dosing algorithms, and advancements in blood plasma products.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market?

Drawing attention to key growth drivers, the increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders is expected to act as a catalyst propelling the market forward in the long run. Bleeding disorders, characterized by displacement or malfunction of clotting factors or platelets, lead to excessive bleeding. These disorders are on the rise, primarily attributed to rising cases of genetic conditions such as hemophilia, increasing instances of liver disease, growing use of anticoagulant medications, and heightened incidence of vitamin K deficiencies. Prothrombin complex concentrate aids in the treatment of bleeding disorders by rapidly refuelling clotting factors, which are essential for effective blood coagulation and hemostasis.

A vital market accelerator involves the growing prescription rate of anticoagulants—an understandable consequence of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population, expanding clinical indications, improved screening programs and advancements in anticoagulant therapy. Prothrombin complex concentrate helps counter the effects of anticoagulants by swiftly replenishing clotting factors and restoring hemostasis in patients with excessive bleeding or urgent surgical needs.

Which Companies Are Leading The Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Industry?

Major companies operation in the prothrombin complex concentrate market include Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, CSL Behring GmbH, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Baxter International Inc, Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Haemonetics Corporation, Green Cross Corporation, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd, Emergent BioSolutions, LFB Group, Hualan Biological Engineering Chongqing Co. Ltd., Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd BPL, Prothya Biosolutions B.V., China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Any Emerging Trends In The Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market?

Focusing on innovative advancements, companies in the prothrombin complex concentrate market are developing innovative formulations, such as lyophilized powder, to enhance stability, improve storage, and simplify administration. This freeze-dried formulation removes water to increase shelf life and maintain potency, allowing for better storage conditions and rapid reconstitution in emergency scenarios.

How Is The Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Segmented?

The prothrombin complex concentrate market can be segmented into the following primary product types:

- 3-factor prothrombin complex concentrates 3F-PCC

- 4-factor prothrombin complex concentrates 4F-PCC

- Other products.

Administration routes include intravenous IV, subcutaneous, and intramuscular injections, and they are used in diverse healthcare facilities such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others.

Which Regions Are Flushing The Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market?

As per regional analysis, North America was the largest region in the prothrombin complex concentrate market in 2024. Furthermore, the prothrombin complex concentrate market report takes into account potential growth across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

