5G In Healthcare Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the 5G in healthcare market size has grown exponentially. The market is forecasted to grow from $1.03 billion in 2024 to $1.66 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 61.5%. This rapid expansion in the historic period can be attributed to high-speed data transfer, low latency, and increased network capacity, afforded by 5G technology.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The 5G In Healthcare Market Going Forward?

Looking forward, the 5G in healthcare market size is expected to see exponential growth. It will propel to $12.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 64.7%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing chronic diseases, increasing penetration of the internet, and growing users of smartphones. In addition to these drivers, major trends in the forecast period include artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, internet of things IoT expansion in healthcare, augmented reality and virtual reality for medical training, edge computing integration, and advancements in telemedicine and remote monitoring.

What’s Driving The 5G In Healthcare Market Growth?

The increasing adoption of telehealth is indeed another significant factor driving the growth of the 5G in healthcare market. Telehealth refers to the use of digital information and communication technologies such as computers and mobile devices, by patients or doctors, to access health care services remotely and manage their health care efficiently. With numerous advantages including easy access to healthcare, improved communication between healthcare professionals and patients, and support for self-management of health care, telehealth has become an integral application of 5G technology. As of June 2024, according to the National Health Statistics Report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, telemedicine usage rose with age, supporting the idea that 5G is helping to bridge gaps in medical care accessibility.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The 5G In Healthcare Market?

Key players in the 5G in healthcare market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, T‑Mobile USA Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Fibocom Wireless Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., China Mobile Limited, Telus Corporation, Vodafone Group plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefónica S. A., Bharti Airtel Limited, Sierra Wireless Inc., Swisscom AG, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sequans Communications, Koninklijke Philips N. V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Telit Communications Ltd., BT Group plc, NTT Docomo Inc., and Doximity Inc.

How Is The 5G In Healthcare Market Segmented?

As for segmentation, the 5G in healthcare market breaks down into:

- By Component: Hardware, Services, Connectivity

- By Type: Data Transmission, Wearable Devices, Telediagnosis, Telemonitoring, Telerobotic Surgery, Other Types

- By End Users: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Other End Users

Subsegments also include real-time data streaming, remote data access, cloud-based data storage, fitness trackers, smartwatches, virtual consultations, remote imaging services, AI-based diagnostic tools, surgical robots, healthcare apps, AR for training, and others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The 5G In Healthcare Market?

Hence, it is no surprise to find that the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing in the 5G in healthcare market. Industries in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa are all taking significant strides to integrate this technology into healthcare.

