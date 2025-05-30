CB International Bank Group Chairman Sun Jiangtao Attends CrossTech 2025 Conference

NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 8-9, 2025, the CrossTech Fintech Payments 2025 Conference was grandly held in New York, USA. This conference is a top-tier event that brings together leaders and innovators in the B2B payments, financial technology, and cross-border payments industries. Sun Jiangtao, Chairman of CB International Bank Group, was invited to attend as a distinguished representative in the field of financial technology innovation.Chairman Sun Jiangtao engaged in in-depth discussions with numerous industry partners at the conference, sharing his profound insights into the field of fintech payments. He pointed out that with the continuous advancement of global digital technology, the fintech payments industry is facing unprecedented opportunities and challenges. Financial institutions need to continuously innovate, leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data to enhance payment efficiency and security, while also actively responding to changes in the regulatory environment to ensure business compliance.In addition, Sun Jiangtao introduced the innovative practices of CBiBank and CBiLink in the field of cross-border financial services. CBiBank is an emerging U.S. commercial bank specializing in international financial services. Currently, CBiBank mainly provides services such as corporate bank accounts, global money transfers, Visa credit cards, and UnionPay cards. Its business covers 209 countries and regions worldwide, and it has established cooperative relationships with over 120 banks and financial institutions globally. CBiLink, with its strengths in technological innovation, provides strong technical support for the business development of CBiBank.Sun Jiangtao stated that the conference not only showcased the latest achievements and development trends in the fintech payments industry but also provided a platform for industry leaders and innovators to collaborate and exchange ideas. Looking ahead, CBiBank will continue to be committed to driving the globalization of financial services through technological innovation, continuously strengthening its core competitiveness, and constantly optimizing financial products and services to enhance the quality and efficiency of financial services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.