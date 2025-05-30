Seller Assistant Launches Sourcing AI Beta — A One-Click Supplier Finder for Amazon Sellers

Sourcing AI by Seller Assistant Sourcing AI Beta Seller Assistant - Amazon seller Software

Seller Assistant launches Sourcing AI Beta — a smart tool to help Amazon sellers find verified U.S. suppliers faster and with less manual work.

We built Sourcing AI to address a real bottleneck in the seller workflow. There are great tools for analyzing products — but very few that actually help sellers source them efficiently.” — Oleg Kuzmenkov, founder and CEO of Seller Assistant

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seller Assistant , a trusted platform used by thousands of Amazon sellers worldwide, has announced the beta release of Sourcing AI — a new virtual assistant built to automate one of the most time-consuming tasks in e-commerce: finding reliable product suppliers.“We built Sourcing AI to solve a real bottleneck in the seller workflow,” said Oleg Kuzmenkov, founder and CEO of Seller Assistant. “There are great tools for analyzing products — but very few that actually help sellers source them efficiently and from trustworthy suppliers. That’s what this is about.”One Click to Verified U.S. SuppliersSourcing AI is integrated directly into the Amazon.com interface and can be accessed via a button on several product views — including Product Page View, Quick View, Side Panel View, and Storefront View. When clicked, the tool opens a ChatGPT-powered assistant with structured product data already filled in: ASIN, title, brand, model, and target cost (Max COG). Based on this data, the assistant searches for up to 10 verified U.S.-based suppliers offering exact or close matches.Sourcing AI filters out marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Alibaba, and Temu — focusing only on brand websites, B2B retailers, and authorized distributors. Results include supplier pricing, stock availability, and minimum order quantities, allowing sellers to quickly compare supplier costs with Amazon prices and assess profitability on the spot.Designed for Wholesale and Arbitrage SellersThis tool is especially useful for sellers engaged in wholesale and online arbitrage, helping them save hours of manual research and avoid unreliable sources. Sourcing AI introduces a match confidence system, flagging whether a supplier result is an exact or likely match based on available data. Including more product details like UPC, EAN, or model increases accuracy, but the assistant still delivers relevant results even with limited input.Part of the All-in-One Seller Assistant EcosystemSourcing AI is built into the broader Seller Assistant ecosystem — an all-in-one product research and sourcing toolkit for Amazon sellers. Alongside Sourcing AI, Seller Assistant includes: Price List Analyzer for bulk supplier sheet analysis, Brand Analyzer for evaluating brand profitability and competition, Bulk Restriction Checker for mass ASIN eligibility checks, Seller Spy for tracking competitors’ listings and behavior, IP AlertExtension, FBA & FBM Profit Calculators, Sales Estimator, and more. Together, these tools help sellers automate the entire workflow from product research to supplier discovery.AvailabilityThe beta version of Sourcing AI is currently available in English and Russian and supports supplier search within the U.S., with an optional focus on Florida-based distributors for localized sourcing.With Amazon becoming more competitive each year, the speed and reliability of supply is critical. Sourcing AI helps sellers reduce sourcing risks, discover trusted suppliers faster, and make better purchasing decisions — all in one click.

Seller Assistant — Ultimate Software for Amazon Sellers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.