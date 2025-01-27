Seller Assistant Introduces a New Widget for Analyzing Amazon Sellers’ Storefronts

Amazon seller Software Storefront Storefront Widget Review

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seller Assistant has announced the launch of its latest tool for competitor analysis on Amazon — the Storefront Widget . This widget integrates directly into Amazon sellers’ storefront pages, providing an efficient way to analyze competitors and identify profitable products Key Features of Storefront Widget:Competitor Storefront Analysis. Storefront Widget simplifies competitor research by automating data collection directly on Amazon storefront pages. Instead of manually scouting for insights, Amazon sellers get a concise seller overview including ASIN counts, ratings, reviews, brands sold, and detailed deal overview. This allows sellers to save time and simplify competitor research to identify what brands or products they can sell based on what competitors sell.Instant product insights. Amazon sellers get access to detailed product information through interactive product cards. Each card provides essential metrics such as product performance and sales velocity, sales estimates, pricing comparisons, competition intensity by FBA/FBM offer count and Amazon as a seller, deal risks and alerts. For example, the BSR top percentage highlights high-demand products, helping sellers identify profitable additions to their inventory with precision.Enhanced product filtering. Targeted search is made easier with advanced filtering options. Amazon sellers can sort items by brand or category to streamline the selection process. For instance, if a competitor specializes in electronics, Amazon sellers can focus their research exclusively on that category, avoiding irrelevant data.Risk Management Alerts. The widget highlights potential restrictions and alerts. For example, the widget identifies gated items, hazardous materials, and other flags like fragile, meltable, heavy and bulky, and more. It also shows intellectual property risks and Amazon policy violations, ensuring sellers avoid products that could pose account health issues or incur losses.The Storefront Widget automatically appears on competitor storefront pages and can be easily activated or deactivated as needed for convenience.For more information about the Storefront Widget, visit the official website of Seller Assistant. (Visit website)About Seller Assistant:Seller Assistant is a comprehensive product-sourcing software that helps Amazon sellers quickly find high-profit deals. It combines three extensions: Seller Assistant Browser Extension, and IP-Alert Chrome Extension by Seller Assistant, and VPN by Seller Assistant, Amazon seller tools: Price List Analyzer, Brand Analyzer, Seller Spy, Bulk Restrictions Checker, and API integrations, and features: Side Panel View, FBM&FBA Profit Calculator, Quick View, ASIN Grabber, UPC/EAN to ASIN converter, Stock Checker, IP Alert, and Restrictions Checker.Seller Assistant shows all essential product data on Amazon search, product, and inventory pages, and on any website to help Amazon sellers find high-margin deals. By using this FBA and FBM product sourcing software, Amazon sellers can easily identify products that have the potential to be sold well on Amazon.

