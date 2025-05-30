MYPLANT & GARDEN MIDDLE EAST 2025 TO ACCELERATE GCC’S GREEN VISION

Industry Panel Discussion @ Myplant & Garden Trade Meet Ups & Business Opportunities Valeria Randazzo, Exhibition Manager, Myplant & Garden

We're proud to be at the forefront of GCC green transformation, as regional governments intensify investment in sustainable urban planning and green infrastructure.” — Valeria Randazzo, CEO, Myplant & Garden.

DUBAI, DUBAI EXPO CITY, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myplant & Garden Middle East , the first and only international B2B trade fair in the Middle East dedicated to ornamental horticulture, is gaining strong momentum with rapid participation from global and regional industry leaders. Set to take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 15 to 17 November 2025, the event is set to become a strategic gateway for businesses aligned with the GCC expanding green development agenda.Driven by surging demand across the Gulf for climate-resilient urban planning, sustainable landscaping and smart greening solutions, Myplant & Garden Middle East will emerge as the definitive industry platform for suppliers, buyers and project developers. International exhibitors alongside leading regional stakeholders are recognising the unparalleled business and networking potential the event presents.The GCC’s green economy is accelerating, with mega-developments and infrastructure projects increasingly integrating environmental design principles. From large-scale urban greening to water-efficient irrigation systems and biodiversity-enhancing landscape architecture, governments and private developers are investing heavily in the sector. Myplant & Garden Middle East will support this growth by connecting key players across the entire value chain — from nurseries and outdoor furnishings to greenhouse technologies, smart irrigation, and digital solutions for urban design and maintenance.“The GCC is entering a pivotal era of green transformation and Myplant & Garden Middle East is proud to be at the forefront of this movement. As regional governments intensify investment in sustainable urban planning and green infrastructure, we are providing a vital platform for international and local industry players to connect, innovate and grow. Our vision is to drive the green economy forward by facilitating meaningful partnerships that will shape the landscapes of tomorrow”, said Valeria Randazzo, CEO, Myplant & Garden.Confirmed participants include Tanseeq Investment Group, Desert Group and Planters Group — dominant players in the Gulf’s landscaping and horticulture ecosystem. Their participation underscores the regional appetite for innovation and high-performance green infrastructure. With support from ITA – Italian Trade Agency and international promotional partners, the event offers direct access to buyers and developers from the GCC, Africa and Asia.Designed to represent the full spectrum of green industry sectors, Myplant & Garden Middle East will showcase six core exhibition areas: landscape design and outdoor infrastructure, plant production, containers and furnishings, greenhouse and irrigation technology, floral installations, and digital services. It is positioned as a strategic platform to foster partnerships, facilitate procurement, and catalyse innovation in a rapidly evolving market.As Gulf nations pursue national development roadmaps such as the UAE Green Agenda 2030, Saudi Vision 2030, and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, Myplant & Garden Middle East aims to serve as the region’s most important commercial forum for sustainable growth in urban and ornamental greening.For more information please visit: https://myplantgardenme.com/ ; For your media accreditation please visit: https://myplantgardenme.com/press-registration/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.