MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 19, 2025, to Monday, May 26, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 19, 2025, through Monday, May 26, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 19, 2025

A Sig Sauer P-365 X-Series 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-074-008

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old David Delonte Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Ke’La Keels, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Resisting Arrest, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-074-029

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Anthony Leavon Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-074-404

A Glock 23 Gen 5 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Tirrell David Smith, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-074-503

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Deandre Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-074-533

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Reed Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Anthony Mills, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 25-074-590

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 12-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 14-year-old female juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-074-982

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Christopher Marshall, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Fugitive from Justice, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-075-050

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Dayvon Harris, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-075-090

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Darrious Sadler, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol – Prior Felony, Assault on a Police Officer (Simple Assault), Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-075-110

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-075-131

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

An Airweight Centennial Lady Smith .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 200 block of Galloway Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old John Doe, of no fixed address, for Theft (Second Degree), Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 25-075-391

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kayla Roneshia Mikia Primus, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-075-419

A Hi-Point JHP-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 53rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Barry Rudd, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threat to Kidnap a Person while Armed, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 25-075-539

A Century Arms 7.62x39 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2200 block of Newton Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old D’Vaune Eugene Shorts, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Paquette Deshazier, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Robbery, Carjacking, Robbery, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home/Business, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-075-549

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Christian L. Slater, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-075-663

A Smith & Wesson M&P-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 25-075-726

Thursday, May 22, 2025

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 14th Street & Belmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jonathan Alexander Smith, of Bowie, MD, for Extortion, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-075-776

A Glock 27.40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Larry Bing, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP while Armed, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-075-799

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Tyteuna Jeevon Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Disorderly Conduct – Cause Unreasonable Fear, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-075-958

A Glock/Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-075-971

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-076-152

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Chillum Place, Northeast. CCN: 25-076-236

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Ainger Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Morel Charles, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-076-251

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Michael Emmanuel-George Johnson-Graham, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-076-290

A Canik 55 TP-9 Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-076-341

A Ruger SR9c 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-076-349

Friday, May 23, 2025

An Oliver & Johnson Arms Cycle Works .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 900 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Robert Handsome Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-076-371

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jelani Kijana Samuel-Hall, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-076-387

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-076-412

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Deondra Lavelle Irving, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and False Impersonation of a Police Officer. CCN: 25-076-681

A Beretta Nano 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of S Street & Seventh Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Alden Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., 28-year-old Deandre Marquise Jackson, of Northwest, D.C., 31-year-old Tobias Owens, of Southeast, D.C., and 25-year-old Kelvin Donnell Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Bench Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-076-987

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Ninth Street & Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Marvin Douglas Gay, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 25-076-994

Saturday, May 24, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street & Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old William Edward Foster, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-077-017

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Jonathan Long, of District Heights, MD, for Pistol License Violation, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-077-040

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of Ninth Street & U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons. CCN: 25-077-081

A Taurus Armas G2s 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Charnell Anthony Whitfield, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Armed Carjacking, Bench Warrant, Fugitive from Justice, and Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition. CCN: 25-077-316

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of C Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Desmon Jarra Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-077-432

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-077-504

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 14th Street & Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Ricardo Buckland, of Takoma Park, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-077-525

Sunday, May 25, 2025

A BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of R Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-077-552

Monday, May 26, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Edward Waters, of Newark, NJ, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-078-087

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-078-092

A FNH Five-Seven 5.7x28mm caliber handgun and two Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns were recovered in the 1000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Giles Foster, of Greensboro, NC, 22-year-old Noah Foster, of Shaker Hights, OH, and 24-year-old Devon Darnell Sherrod, of Fayetteville, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-078-100

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Ronnell Terrance Dennis, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-078-403

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun, a Charter Arms Undercover .38 caliber revolver, and a Smith & Wesson M&P 380 EZ .380 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Michael Brown, of Southeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Shemar Morris, of Northeast, D.C., for Endangerment with a Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Entry, Destruction of Property, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-078-422

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Cushing Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Lamar Anton Hancock, of Alexandria, VA, for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-078-513

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###