JOHN HUGHES LAUNCHES PODCAST ON GOLF LIVE

John Hughes Golf announces a new 30-minute podcast featuring guest experts and golf tips, streaming exclusively on the Golf Live App.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Hughes, the president and CEO of central Florida based John Hughes Golf, will host the new podcast On Par With John Hughes, available exclusively through the Golf Live App . The podcast will livestream its inaugural episode at 5:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, May 20, and will occur thereafter every third Tuesday at 5:00 PM EDT.Clients of John Hughes Golf will be able to view the podcast live or on demand for free, while it will be available to others for the normal fee. On Par With John Hughes will be exclusively available through the Golf Live App. John Hughes is proud to serve on the Coaches Advisory Board for Golf Live, and the podcast partnership is a great way to give Golf Live members access to the years of expertise that John Hughes brings to the game. “We’re thrilled to offer On Par with John Hughes exclusively on the Golf Live App,” said Allan Belden, PGA, cofounder of Golf Live. “John is a highly recommended coach on our platform, a valued member of our advisory board, and brings a wealth of knowledge about the golf swing. His expertise makes this series a must-watch for golfers everywhere. I look forward to having John join us each month to share his insights on how players can elevate their game.”The podcast will be filled with valuable educational content for golfers, from live demonstrations of drills and practical tips that players can use right away to analysis of videos sent in by viewers. In addition, guests will provide their perspectives on the game of golf and the podcast will give inside looks at great golf facilities, including the Omni Orlando Resort. Live Q&A and previously submitted questions from the audience also allow golfers to interact with the experts and learn how to improve their personal skills.With many years of experience producing hundreds of instructional videos on YouTube and leading virtual coaching sessions , John Hughes is a great candidate for hosting a podcast. He brings to this project not only a deep knowledge of the game and how to help students improve, but also great communication skills. As John interviews guests, assesses viewers’ golf swing videos, and introduces viewers to some of the best golf facilities in the country, On Par With John Hughes is sure to become a can’t-miss resource for golfers across the nation.John Hughes Golf, with its headquarters near Orlando, Florida, offers in-person golf schools for individuals, couples, and groups of all sizes. These instructional events range from one hour to multiple days and are customized to meet each student’s specific needs and goals. In addition, the coaches at John Hughes Golf offer virtual golf instruction utilizing powerful apps and other digital technologies to gather accurate metrics on students’ golf swing, then applying their years of experience to help students improve right away. More information is available at www.johnhughesgolf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.