More funding for emergency services

Release date: 30/05/25

The total emergency services budget for 2025-26 will increase by $21 million with new initiatives to include more training for volunteer firefighters.

The State Budget will provide $5.9 million over four years to improve training for Country Fire Service volunteers responding to structure fires.

Over the last decade, volunteer firefighters have responded to around 8000 structure fires. The new funding will employ additional trainers with equipment to deliver training locally as well as upgrades to centrally located training facilities.

The 2025-26 State Budget will also include a range of new measures to support first responders, including:

$2.8 million over four years to improve bushfire risk mapping based on automated modelling for likely bushfire impacts.

$2 million over four years for the ongoing replacement of remotely piloted aircraft (drones) used by the State Emergency Service (SES) to provide reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and hazard assessments at incidents.

$859 000 over three years for development assessment activity associated with the statewide bushfire hazard overlay code amendment.

$687 000 over three years to continue supporting Volunteer Marine Rescue associations in providing their rescue capability.

$250 000 in 2025-26 towards the replacement of Surf Life Saving South Australia’s Lifesaver 3 jet rescue boat.

The funding increase will also support the ongoing replacement of emergency services vehicles, equipment and facilities with construction expected to commence on the new Prospect SES Unit and the co-located CFS/SES facility at Maitland.

Emergency Services are predominantly funded through the Emergency Services Levy (ESL).

The 2025-26 ESL rate settings deliver a bill increase of around $6.70 (4.2 per cent) for a non-concession recipient of a median valued metropolitan residential property. This remains consistent with last year’s increase which was $6.55.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Our emergency services play a vital role helping South Australians when they’re in need.

For a median valued metropolitan home, the ESL will be going up by just $6.70 for the year.

This modest rise will help ensure our emergency services are better equipped with more resources and undergo greater training.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are delivering additional investment to support frontline responders who step up when it matters most.

More training, modern equipment and improved planning will help keep crews safe and protect the communities they serve.

South Australians turn to their emergency services when lives or homes are in danger – and value the dedicated staff and volunteers ready to respond.