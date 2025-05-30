Woke Soul Coffee Celebrates One Year of Brewing Connection, Culture, and Conversation

Emily Bejarano Owner of Woke Soul Coffee Woke Soul Coffee Custom Made Woke Soul Coffee Popup

Celebrating a Year of Impact: Woke Soul Coffee Blends Culture, Consciousness, and Community Through Every Cup in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woke Soul Coffee , a mobile coffee cart founded by Emily Bejarano in April 2024, is proudly celebrating its one-year anniversary. What began as a deeply personal homage to family roots and kitchen table conversations has grown into a soulful, community-centered brand focused on bringing people together through coffee, culture, and conscious connection.Emily was just three years old when she first shared coffee and buttered crackers with her grandmother and aunts before bedtime. Those cozy conversations sparked her curiosity and left a lasting impression—opening her heart to stories of her Puerto Rican heritage, where her father’s family once planted, picked, and roasted coffee by hand."I know it was hard for them because it was done out of necessity and their childhood was not easy but I always wanted to learn the process to look back and connect with the stories even more.”The Soul Behind the NameThe name Woke Soul Coffee is rooted in Emily’s personal journey of spiritual awakening and cultural self-acceptance from which she consciously chose to break free from the societal boxes that others tried to impose on her as a bi-racial Latina. Through this journey, she discovered the strength that comes from embracing all aspects of her identity, enabling her to see others with full truth and compassion as well.“Coffee is the catalyst for connection. It’s an opportunity for us to recognize one another, exchange stories, and stand together as advocates, especially for the most vulnerable among us.”Brewing With IntentionWoke Soul Coffee is grounded in three powerful values:● Awareness – Recognizing our thoughts and beliefs can grow and deepen● Compassion – Leading every interaction with mindfulness and kindness● Equality – Supporting sustainability and fair practices through community and sourcing partnersFrom its early days as a flower shop pop-up to event catering and weekly service, Woke Soul Coffee now operates every Wednesday from 10 AM to 2 PM as a pop-up at Native Foods , a vegan restaurant located at 218 S. Clark St., Chicago.Coffee Menu highlights include:● Regenerative coffee from Buena Vida (Costa Rica)● Handcrafted syrups made in-house● Fan-favorite mushroom coffee and matcha● Custom latte art with a beverage printer—perfect for events, messages, or brandingEach drink is made to inspire, energize, and invite reflection.Celebrate With UsWoke Soul Coffee invites the community to celebrate one year of soulful sips and meaningful moments. Whether you’re stopping by for a matcha or booking catering for your next event, this brand is brewing more than coffee—it’s creating space for awakening.Pop-Up Location:Native Foods – 218 S. Clark St., ChicagoWednesdays | 10 AM – 2 PMLearn more: www.wokesoulcoffee.com Follow us: @wokesoulcoffee

