When the Healer Needs Healing: Rev Jocelyn’s Story of Survival and Strength with Coach Déa Behind the scenes Rev. Jocelyn J. Jones with Coach Déa Rev. Jocelyn J. Jones with Coach Déa

May 21 — National Trauma Survivors Day | When the Healer Needs Healing

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Jocelyn J. Jones Breaks Her Silence on Surviving Trauma in a Groundbreaking Interview Moderated by Coach Déa Premiering May 21 — National Trauma Survivors DayIn honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Trauma Survivors Day, Faith on the Journey presents a soul-stirring episode that shatters silence and offers hope. Rev. Jocelyn J. Jones, a nationally respected voice in trauma healing and faith leadership, shares her deeply personal story of surviving emotional abuse in marriage — publicly, for the first time.Moderated by Coach Déa, Certified Relationship & Trauma Healing Coach and award-winning podcast host, this powerful conversation is now available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.Behind the Platform: The Woman Who Needed Healing HerselfRev. Jocelyn has spent her life helping others heal — as an ordained minister, Certified Grief Counselor, and founder of Faith on the Journey, a Christian counseling company. But behind her leadership was a silent struggle marked by manipulation, gaslighting, and emotional control. Like many survivors, she battled self-doubt and societal expectations, asking: Does this count as abuse if there are no bruises? In this groundbreaking episode, she answers that question with unapologetic truth — and gives others permission to do the same. This episode is more than a conversation — it’s a lifeline for those navigating the aftermath of emotional abuse. With wisdom and unwavering compassion, Coach Déa cultivates a safe, judgment-free space where survivors can feel seen and heard. Together, she and Jocelyn delve into the spiritual, emotional, and relational toll of abuse, revealing how healing begins the moment we dare to speak our truth.Episode Highlights- Recognizing early signs of emotional control- The psychological toll of gaslighting- Wrestling with shame, faith, and public image- Walking away to walk into healing- What churches must do better for survivors- A personal message to every woman still suffering in silenceAbout Rev. Jocelyn J. JonesJocelyn J. Jones is an author, speaker, ordained minister, and entrepreneur. With a background in journalism, social work, and theology, she connects with people from all walks of life. She earned her B.A. in Journalism from the University of Iowa and holds master’s degrees in Social Work and Theological Studies.She published her first book, Breaking the Power of the Mask, in 2019. Today, she serves as President of Faith on the Journey, a Christian counseling organization specializing in grief and trauma healing. She is a Master Facilitator with the Trauma Healing Institute and founder of the Trauma Healing Network, equipping leaders to support others through emotional healing.Website: www.RevJocelyn.com Instagram: @RevJocelynYouTube: @RevJocelynAbout the Moderator Coach DéaCoach Déa is a Certified Relationship & Trauma Healing Coach and award-winning podcast host. She specializes in guiding individuals through the aftermath of toxic relationships toward wholeness and healing. Known for her grace-filled and transformational coaching style, she helps people reclaim their voice, peace, and power.Website: www.coachingwithdea.com Instagram: @coachingwithdeaYouTube: @coachingwithdea

When the Healer Needs Healing: Rev Jocelyn’s Story of Survival and Strength with Coach Déa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.