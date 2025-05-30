R3 Stem Cell Publishes Research Paper on Safety of Intravenous Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy

The overall safety of MSCs administered with IV infusion demonstrated in our analysis is not only impressive, but reinforces our approach to patient care!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, recently published a research paper titled, “Safety of intravenous mesenchymal stem cell therapy: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials”. The paper was published in the peer reviewed journal, Regenerative Medicine Reports, in its September 2025 publication. The article can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/3T4VeC9

When mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are administered intravenously, previous research has shown they have the ability to migrate to sites of inflammation and secrete bioactive molecules, making them potentially valuable in the treatment of proinflammatory conditions. This was the first study looking at the safety and efficacy of mesenchymal stem cell injection by intravenous method.

The paper looked at all treatment-related adverse events (AEs) in randomized control trials concerning MSC administration intravenously, and explored the safety of MSCs in clinical utilization. An impressive 36 research studies were included in the evaluation.

Adverse events evaluated were very broad across stem cell treatment for numerous disease categories including musculoskeletal, nervous system, GI, Immune system, renal, cardiac, hematologic, respiratory, skin, vascular, and liver as well.

The analysis indicated that mesenchymal stem cells are a safe option for patients, with some papers showing a slightly elevated risk of adverse events such as infection or nervous system events. Otherwise, none of the adverse events reached statistical significance at all. According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, “In over 26,000 stem cell procedures in the past 10 years, we’ve never seen a deep infection or nervous system side effects. The overall safety demonstrated in our analysis is not only impressive, but reinforces our approach to patient care!”

While short-term findings suggest that MSCs may be an effective treatment, further research is needed to evaluate their long-term effects. In the 36 studies reviewed, no significant adverse reactions or hypoglycemic events were observed in participants who received MSC treatment. This supports the view that MSC transplantation can be considered a safe therapeutic option for a range of diseases.

Added Dr. Greene, “We have the busiest stem cell clinics in Mexico, with locations in Cancun, Tijuana and a beautiful new stem cell clinic in Puerto Vallarta. IV stem cell therapy for autism, anti-aging, kidney failure, autoimmune disorders, COPD, Lyme, and many other conditions has been very effective and safe as well.”

R3 Stem Cell offers regenerative therapies at over 70 Centers in 7 countries including Mexico, India, Turkey, Philippines, Pakistan, South Africa and USA. Free consultations are offered simply by contacting R3 either at info@r3stemcell.com or by calling +1 (844) GET-STEM.

