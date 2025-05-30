Women, Wealth and Wellness Brunch Set for June 7 in Celebration of Rebuild Your Life Month

The Women, Wealth and Wellness Brunch

The Women, Wealth and Wellness Brunch will take place on June 7 in recognition of Rebuild Your Life Month.

This event is about more than connection—it’s about helping women feel seen, supported, and ready to rebuild.” — Sharnese Johnson, Founder and CEO of Xtra Care Transportation

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, June 7, Sharnese Johnson will host an uplifting experience where women are invited to slow down, reconnect, and remember their worth. The Women, Wealth, and Wellness Brunch is a one-of-a-kind gathering created to nurture the soul, elevate conversations, and celebrate the many dimensions of womanhood.Curated by Sharnese Johnson, Founder and CEO of Xtra Care Transportation, this in-person event will take place from 11 AM to 3 PM. Guests will enjoy a morning filled with community wisdom, delicious food, and authentic connection.“In a world where women carry so much for so many, this brunch is a reminder that they deserve to be poured into, too,” said Johnson. “It is about creating space to grow, heal, and rise together.”This event arrives at a time when many women are searching for ways to reset and reclaim control over their lives. According to McKinsey and Company, 77 percent of women report experiencing burnout at work. Meanwhile, only 24 percent say they feel confident managing their long-term finances, according to UBS . The Women, Wealth, and Wellness Brunch was created to speak directly to these challenges, offering real tools, stories, and support.Attendees can look forward to• A beautifully curated brunch experience at Bliss Creations• Thought-provoking talks on wellness, wealth, and mindset• Space to build real connections with like-minded women• A day of reflection, celebration, and vision-settingHeld in honor of Rebuild Your Life Month , the brunch is rooted in the spirit of new beginnings. Rebuild Your Life Month is a special time set aside for people to assess their current situations and make positive changes. Whether it’s shifting career paths, enhancing personal happiness, or changing unhealthy habits, the focus is on creating a fresh start and moving forward with intention. This event is a space where that journey can begin.Event InformationDate Saturday, June 7, 2025Time: 11 AM to 3 PMLocation: Bliss Creations at 5522 New Peachtree Road #111 Chamblee, GA 30341Tickets: Reserve your seat at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-wealth-and-wellness-brunch-tickets All women are welcome. Whether you are navigating entrepreneurship, motherhood, leadership, or your next chapter, this is your invitation to be seen, heard, and celebrated.For interviews, sponsorships, or press passes, please contact Sharnese Johnson at sjohnson@xtracaretransportation.com.About Sharnese JohnsonSharnese Johnson is the Founder and CEO of Xtra Care Transportation and a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment. Known for creating spaces where women feel inspired, seen, and supported, she brings authentic energy and intention to every project she leads. The Women, Wealth and Wellness Brunch is a reflection of her commitment to helping women rise in every area of their lives.

