March is Spiritual Wellness Month: New Workbook by Iesha Congo Watson Provides Practical Guidance for Holistic Self-Care

Self-Care Isn't Selfish

March is Spiritual Wellness Month, a time to recognize the role of spiritual well-being in overall health. Learn how self-care fosters resilience and healing.

Self-care isn’t a luxury—it’s essential. Prioritizing spiritual and emotional well-being allows us to heal, build resilience, and show up fully in our lives.” — Iesha Congo Watson

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March marks Spiritual Wellness Month , a time dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of spiritual well-being as a pillar of overall health. Research increasingly shows that individuals who engage in spiritual self-care—whether through prayer, meditation, gratitude, or reflection—experience reduced stress levels, improved emotional resilience, and enhanced well-being.In recognition of this observance, Grief & Life Empowerment Strategist Iesha Congo Watson has released The Self-Care Isn’t Selfish Workbook, a faith-based, step-by-step guide designed to help individuals build sustainable self-care routines that support their spiritual, emotional, physical, and mental health.The Role of Spiritual Wellness in Mental and Emotional HealthDespite its significance, spiritual wellness is often overlooked in broader self-care discussions. The Global Wellness Institute emphasizes that spiritual wellness is not solely about religious practice but about maintaining inner peace, resilience, and a sense of purpose. Studies indicate that people who integrate spirituality into their self-care routines report lower levels of anxiety, improved mood stability, and greater life satisfaction.“Spiritual self-care is not just about faith—it’s about creating space for reflection, healing, and personal growth,” says Watson. “For those who have experienced loss, stress, or uncertainty, spirituality can be an anchor that fosters resilience and strength.”A Practical Guide to Self-CareUnderstanding that many people struggle to incorporate self-care into their daily lives, Watson’s workbook offers an accessible, structured approach with resources such as:1. Faith-based exercises to strengthen spiritual connection and deepen prayer life2. Emotional check-ins and guided affirmations to support stress management and mindset shifts3. Physical wellness tools, including hydration, meal planning, and rest trackersGoal-setting and accountability trackers to help individuals maintain balanced daily routinesAs Spiritual Wellness Month serves as a reminder of the mind-body-spirit connection, Watson emphasizes that self-care is not a luxury—it is an essential practice.“Too many people feel guilty for taking time to care for themselves,” Watson says. “But prioritizing spiritual and emotional health allows us to be more present, more effective, and more fulfilled in every aspect of life.”Availability and Additional InformationThe Self-Care Isn’t Selfish Workbook is now available. For more information on Spiritual Wellness Month and how individuals can incorporate self-care into their daily lives, visit www.ieshacongowatson.com About Iesha Congo WatsonIesha Congo Watson is a Grief & Life Empowerment Strategist dedicated to helping individuals navigate loss, cultivate resilience, and develop intentional self-care practices. As a speaker, mentor, and author, she empowers people to embrace self-care as a vital part of healing and personal growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.