Coushatta Tribe Announces 28th Annual Powwow June 13-14: A Tradition Celebrating Native American Heritage & Culture

Join us for the 28th Annual Coushatta Powwow at Coushatta Casino Resort

Public invited to a vibrant celebration of Native American culture in Kinder, Louisiana

KINDER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host its 28th annual powwow in The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort on Friday and Saturday, June 13-14, 2025. Admission for the general public is $10 per day; children ages 6 years and younger are admitted free of charge. Spectators may purchase tickets at the gate on the day of event.Coushatta Powwow Schedule of EventsJune 13-14, 2025 • The Pavilion at CoushattaFriday, June 13Gourd Dance - 5:00 p.m.Grand Entry - 7:00 p.m.Saturday, June 14Gourd Dance - 10:00 a.m.Gourd Dance - 5:00 p.m.Grand Entry - 12:00 p.m.Grand Entry - 7:00 p.m.Coushatta’s annual powwow is one of the largest Native American gatherings in the southern United States, where world champion Native American dancers and singers gather to compete for prizes in a family-friendly alcohol-and-drug-free event. Hundreds of representatives from tribes across the United States and Canada come together each year to celebrate their culture with dance and drum contests. Handcrafted jewelry, beaded moccasins and colorful feathered regalia with intricate details adorn the dancers––each is handmade, and most are passed down as heirlooms through their family. Tribal drum groups compete and provide music and songs for the dance competitions. Exhibition dances and specialty dances showcase each age category during the event.A popular feature is the marketplace showcasing Native American food like Indian frybread and Indian tacos, plus authentic Native American arts and crafts, handmade turquoise and silver jewelry, handmade beaded items, the famous Coushatta long-leaf pine needle baskets, and so much more. For a unique cultural experience, the Coushatta powwow is one event you will never forget. Find more information online at www.coushattapowwow.com ###ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana, on US Highway 165 (I-10 Exit 44). The resort features thousands of slot machines, table games, live poker, Bingo, a sportsbook, and off-track betting. For more information, call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.