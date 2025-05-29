Washington Revels Announces Free Juneteenth Celebrations, Activities Across the DMV

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Revels is announcing a series of free, family-friendly concerts and events to commemorate the end of slavery in America and to honor the rich history of the Civil Rights Movement in Montgomery County. The events, which will take place across the Washington metropolitan area from June 14 to June 21, 2025, are being held in collaboration with local partners, including the Kensington Juneteenth Celebration; the Office of Historic Alexandria, Virginia; and Montgomery County and the Office of Human Rights.Event Details:Join the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices at Kensington’s Fourth Annual Juneteenth Celebration in St. Paul Park, 10564 St. Paul Street, Kensington, MD. The acclaimed ensemble will perform selections on the Main Stage and throughout the booth area, sharing African American songs and stories of struggle, perseverance, trials, and triumphs through a cappella music and narratives.Market Square, 301 King St., Alexandria, VAExperience a powerful program beginning with storytelling by David Olawuyi Fakunle at 1:00 pm, followed by a concert at 2:00 pm by the Jubilee Voices, highlighting the role of love and community in the African American journey toward freedom.BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MDAs part of Montgomery County’s signature Juneteenth event, “Pushing Back: The Fight for Freedom Is Not Over,” the Washington Revels Heritage Voices will perform on the Main Stage at noon, celebrating resilience through song.###About The Washington RevelsThe Washington Revels is dedicated to reviving and celebrating cultural traditions through seasonal celebrations, music, and community engagement. With over four decades of performances, Revels continues to create joyful and participatory theater experiences for audiences of all ages.About Washington Revels Jubilee Voices EnsembleFounded in 2010, Washington Revels Jubilee Voices is an ensemble dedicated to preserving and celebrating African American history through music, spoken word, and dramatic performance. Drawing from spirituals, shouts, and work songs, the group brings to life the voices of the past with vibrant a cappella performances that explore themes from the antebellum period through Reconstruction and the Civil Rights era. Jubilee Voices has performed at historic sites, national landmarks, and cultural institutions across the D.C. region, including the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, and Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park. With a repertoire rooted in tradition and tailored to local history, Jubilee Voices keeps the stories and songs of African American resilience and resistance alive for modern audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.