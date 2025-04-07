Washington Revels Announces Spring Celebrations at Glen Echo Park ﻿and Washington National Cathedral

Kids enjoying May Revels

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Revels invites the community to embrace the joy of spring with two festive, family-friendly events on Saturday, May 3, 2025. These celebrations will feature traditional music, dance, and activities that honor the season's spirit of renewal.Celebrate Spring at Glen Echo Park’s Carousel DaySaturday, May 3 at 11:00 a.m.Glen Echo Park, 7300 MacArthur Blvd., Glen Echo, MD 20812Join Washington Revels in welcoming the season and commemorating the re-opening of Glen Echo Park’s historic 102-year-old Dentzel Carousel during the park’s annual Carousel Day.Festivities commence at 11:00 a.m. with a lively musical procession through the park, leading to a performance by the Washington Revels Gallery Voices from 11:15 a.m. to noon. The celebration continues with the traditional Maypole dance, inviting attendees of all ages to participate in this joyous ritual.This free event offers additional attractions throughout the day, including performances by local artists, children’s arts and crafts, open artist studios and galleries, and the opportunity to ride the historic carousel (tickets required for carousel rides).May Revels at the National CathedralSaturday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m.Washington National Cathedral,3101 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, D.C.Later that afternoon, Washington Revels will close the annual All Hallows Guild Flower Mart at the Washington National Cathedral with a vibrant May Revels performance. Dressed in traditional "May Whites" adorned with colorful sashes and flower wreaths, the multigenerational Washington Revels chorus—comprising adults, teens, tweens, and children—will process to the Cathedral's front steps (or inside, in case of rain) to celebrate the greening of the year with song, dance, and merry mumming. Accompanied by the Whiskey Before Breakfast Band and friends, the ensemble will present a festive program featuring the crowning of a May monarch, a merry May mummers play created by Mark Jaster and Sabrina Mandell of Happenstance Theater, the traditional Maypole dance with colorful ribbons, and engaging sing-alongs, including the lively Rattlin Bog. This family-friendly event promises to have attendees jumping for joy.The Flower Mart itself offers a plethora of attractions, including the historic antique carousel dating back to circa 1890, free entertainment, the International Floral Display, numerous food and gift vendors, carnival games for children, and the renowned White Elephant Sale. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full array of festivities before securing a spot for the 4:00 p.m. performance. This year's Flower Mart theme, "In Living Color," will be celebrated with a diverse array of music and activities.Both events exemplify Washington Revels’ commitment to preserving and sharing cultural traditions through participatory performances that foster community spirit and intergenerational connections.###The Washington Revels is dedicated to reviving and celebrating cultural traditions through seasonal celebrations, music, and community engagement. With over four decades of performances, Revels continues to create joyful and participatory theater experiences for audiences of all ages.

