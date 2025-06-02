Senior Piercer Wanted in North County San Diego: Full Bookings, $500/Day Potential

Artists and clients fill the floor at Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop during a busy session day. Piercer at Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop performs a lobe piercing for a young client with precision and care. The team at Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop shares a laugh inside the studio, reflecting the shop’s collaborative and community-driven culture.

Open Role for Experienced Piercer—High Client Volume, Advanced Protocols, Mentorship Included

It’s rooted in Zebra’s gold-standard approach and carried forward by a team focused on mastery, style, and client care. We’re not just hiring — we’re investing in the future of the craft.” — Brandon “Sixer” Castillo, owner of Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop seeks an experienced senior piercer to fill a rare opening at its respected Escondido studio. The studio is reviewing candidates who meet APP safety standards, maintain a strong healed-work portfolio, and are ready to take on a leadership role. Golden Child piercers earn $35 per piercing, plus tips, with daily income often exceeding $300 during the week and $500 on weekends.

The shop’s piercing techniques were built from the ground up using best-in-class protocols brought over from Zebra Piercing — the most recognized studio of its kind in the country. Golden Child’s original senior piercer trained under Zebra’s team and helped shape the studio’s piercing service philosophy, from jewelry sourcing to anatomy-aware placement techniques to advanced client styling and healing protocols. The result is a piercing experience rarely matched anywhere else in the region.

“Our piercing culture isn’t plug-and-play,” said Brandon ‘Sixer’ Castillo, owner of Golden Child. “It’s rooted in Zebra’s gold-standard approach and carried forward by a team focused on mastery, style, and client care. We’re not just hiring — we’re investing in the future of the craft.”

The role includes access to implant-grade titanium and gold jewelry that meets APP standards, client-friendly natural-light suites, and steady bookings five days a week with support from in-house marketing. Limited relocation assistance may be available for the right candidate.

This body piercer job in San Diego is ideal for professionals seeking steady volume, high studio standards, and a mentorship-driven environment. Applications are currently being reviewed. With one of the studio's current senior piercers preparing to launch his own studio — but staying to help train the new hire — Golden Child is aiming to fill the role quickly.

- Apply for the senior body piercer job in North County

- View careers at Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop

- Explore the studio's professional piercing services in Escondido

Golden Child is also reviewing portfolios from tattoo artists seeking a collaborative studio environment and open to a consistent schedule that supports high-volume walk-in and online bookings.

Golden Child Tattoo & Piercing Shop — formerly The Ink Spot — relaunched in 2024 with a renewed focus on APP-compliant practices, legacy mentorship, and elevated client care. Today, the shop draws piercing clients from across San Diego County and continues to set high standards in both hygiene and healing protocol.

