Eat, Drink and Be Cherry: The All-New Gilroy Gardens Cherry Jubilee Opens on June 6

All-new event features spectacular entertainment, cherry-infused delights, interactive challenges, and cheerful cherry characters throughout the park.

This celebration truly is rooted in family—and ripe with fun for all ages.” — Hoa Minh Le, President & General Manager, Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A “fruitastical” new celebration of summer’s favorite fruit is coming soon to Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park. The 2025 Gilroy Gardens Cherry Jubilee opens on June 6 and runs daily through July 6, featuring spectacular entertainment, cherry-infused delights, interactive challenges, and cheerful cherry characters throughout the park.Foodies, take note: locally-grown cherries take the spotlight at this monthlong celebration. There are over 30 different mouthwatering cherry delicacies to choose from, including savory dishes like Cherry Ceviche, Cherry Bourbon-Glazed Pork Tenderloin, and Kickin’ Cherry BBQ Wings; refreshing beverages like Cherry Lemonade, Cherry Margaritas, and Cherry Beer; plus delectable desserts like Cherry Funnel Cake, Cherry Cobbler, and White House Cherry Ice Cream—and more. Guests can purchase a Cherry Jubilee Tasting Card to sample six different “cherr-ific” options.Visitors will also enjoy immersive entertainment from the moment they enter the park. There’s a welcome show featuring The Merry Cherry Bunch on Bing Boulevard, Cherry Tales with Stella the Storyteller, and a rotating lineup of slapstick fun at the Maraschino Matinee. At the center of it all is the “CherryDome,” home to a 5,000 square foot open-air roller rink and exciting cherry challenges that include pie-eating contests, family relay races, and the energizing “Bing, Bing! Cherrayy!” dance party. Visitors can also browse the Royal Tioga Market for unique cherry-themed gifts, apparel, crafts, and souvenirs.In keeping with Gilroy Gardens’ educational mission, there are also interactive activity stations where kids and families can learn about the cherry harvest, match their personality traits to different cherry varieties, and use basic math and problem-solving skills to solve fun challenges at Brandy’s Pickin’ Palooza and Birch’s Bakin’ Bonanza.“It’s been all cherries, all the time, as our team has worked tirelessly to plan this exciting new event,” stated Hoa Minh Le, President and General Manager at Gilroy Gardens. “We can’t wait for our guests to discover all the delicious cherry-inspired food and drinks while they enjoy live entertainment, take on exciting cherry challenges, and learn about Gilroy’s cherry harvest. This celebration truly is rooted in family—and ripe with fun for all ages.”The 2025 Gilroy Gardens Cherry Jubilee opens on Friday, June 6 and runs through Sunday, July 6 at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, CA. The event is included with general park admission and FREE for Gilroy Gardens 2025 Premium and Value Members. Tasting cards and roller skate rentals are available for an additional fee. Discount tickets and memberships can be purchased online at GilroyGardens.org/cherry-jubilee ###About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and California’s only horticultural theme park. Founded by Michael Bonfante, the park offers a unique family experience centered around trees and plants with an emphasis on local history. The park features over 40 rides and attractions and more than 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees, as well as special events throughout the year. Gilroy Gardens is celebrating 25 years of learning, love and laughter in 2025. For more information, visit GilroyGardens.org.

