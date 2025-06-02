Virgil C. Revish Empowers Next Generation with Two Motivational Guides for Academic and Personal Success

Vision: Going To The Next Level If You Can Look Up, You Can Get Up! A photo of Virgil Revish Virgil Revish together with the students.

"VISION" and "If You Can Look Up" offer practical guidance, success stories, and resilience tools for students and leaders aiming to reach the next level.

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me Philippians 4:13” — Virgil Revish

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned educator, veteran, and community mentor Virgil C. Revish proudly announces the launch of two inspirational new books designed to uplift and equip readers with actionable strategies for defining goals, overcoming challenges, and becoming tomorrow’s leaders. Virgil C. Revish brings decades of experience in education, military service, and public utilities—as a teacher in Virginia schools and a wastewater technician—plus lifelong commitment to youth empowerment. A devoted brother of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., Revish leverages mentorship and structured pedagogy to foster self-determination and academic excellence.

VISION: Going To The Next Level, This logical, step-by-step guide helps students and young professionals articulate a clear vision for their future. Filled with proven frameworks and real success narratives—including Darcell Whitaker, who earned a full college scholarship, completed a master’s degree, and founded a thriving group home—VISION equips readers to map goals into tangible achievements.

If You Can Look Up, You Can Get Up! A rallying cry for resilience, this motivational volume encourages readers to reframe setbacks and embrace personal agency. Through relatable anecdotes and perspective-shifting exercises, Revish shows that no obstacle is insurmountable when met with the right mindset.

Ideal for high school and college students, educators, motivational speakers, community mentors, and parents, these books champion themes of education and mentorship, self-determination, and overcoming adversity to uplift the next generation of leaders.

Both titles are now available on Amazon, at major bookstores, and via the author’s website. For bulk orders, speaking engagements, book signings, or community outreach partnerships, please visit Virgil C. Revish website: www.virgilrevish.net

