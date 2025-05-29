STARRS Announces 2025 Mission Objectives

STARRS continues to make progress in accomplishing strategic goals

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STARRS sets the following mission objectives for 2025, according to STARRS President and CEO Dr. Ron Scott, (USAF Colonel, Ret.):1. Working with the Pentagon and continuing to be a sentinel where we observe, analyze, and report on what is happening regarding the presidential orders to eradicate CRT/DEI indoctrination from the military.2. Continuing our superb general counsel's efforts to assist scores of veterans and service members harmed by COVID-19 vaccination mandates or their resistance to CRT/DEI indoctrination.3. Continuing with an expanded educational mission to educate the general public on the great dangers to our Nation stemming from the Marxist roots of CRT/DEI.4. Working to educate Congress to codify the Executive Orders and DOD orders into law to prevent the ideology from coming back.“These initiatives represent significant actions against the DEI cultural revolution that has become a part of the Department of Defense. "None of this will be easy, and it may take a generation to eradicate the deep roots of CRT/DEI within the Department of Defense," said Scott.ABOUT STARRSSTAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES- purpose as a (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to https://starrs.us

