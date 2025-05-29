The Front Line Foundation and Guns and Hoses Team Up to Deliver a Golf Tournament Supporting MN First Responders

2025 Front Line Foundation Guns and Hoses Charity golf tournament

August 15 golf event promises fun and greater fundraising to provide resources to the men and women who protect Minnesota’s communities

Working together helps better use our resources to continue to serve the brave individuals who choose to protect citizens on daily basis” — Suzanne Holt President & Exec Dir. The Front Line Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) and Guns and Hoses (Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS) announced today plans for a combined golf tournament on Friday, August 15 at Majestic Oaks Golf Course to better serve Minnesota’s 60,000 first responders. This partnership will combine the resources of both organizations to make the event not only bigger, but more capable of providing additional resources for local heroes. This new event replaces TFLF’s Remembering 9/11 Golf Tournament that was held annually each September.

This is not the first partnership between TFLF and Guns and Hoses. TFLF has been a direct beneficiary of two Guns and Hoses charity hockey games and last year’s Guns and Hoses golf tournament. This year, TFLF is forgoing its annual golf tournament in September to channel its resources and energy to create one larger event.

“Golf tournaments take a lot of effort and resources to put together,” said Suzanne Holt, President and Executive Director of TFLF. “This collaboration will help to make this event not only more memorable for participants, but it will also help us drive our mission of financially supporting our brave first responders.”

Since its inception in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation has supported Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets. To date The Frontline Foundation has paid out $635,000 in death benefits and equipment funding since it was founded in 2018.

Wes Pederson, chair of LLVIPS said that past partnerships with TFLF have garnered tens of thousands of dollars to support the men and women who protect our communities across the state.

“Our missions are similar,” said Pederson. “Producing one larger tournament lets us pool our resources to do more of what we want to do and that’s support our first responders. I can’t think of a better fundraising partner than The Front Line Foundation.”

Holt said she believes this collaboration will be long lasting. While the date and location have changed, the commitment to Minnesota’s first responders will never waver.

“Golf tournaments are not cheap to put on,” she said. “We both have been successful on our own with tournaments. Working together helps better use our resources to continue to serve the brave individuals who choose to protect citizens on daily basis.”

About The Front Line Foundation:

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit www.thefrontlinemn.org

About Lino Lakes Volunteers in Public Safety (LLVIPS)

LLVIPS is organized exclusively for non-profit, public, educational and charitable purposes related to the volunteer organizations assisting various areas of public safety, including but not limited to, the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department: Lino Lakes Explorer Post, Lino Lakes Public Safety Reserve Unit, the Fire Division of the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department, and the Lino Lakes Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). If you would like to make a charitable donation to LLVIPS in support of the Public Safety Department, please contact us at 651-982-2323. LLVIPS is a 501(c)(3) organization seeking contributions to support the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department and the organizations that it supports. Your donations are tax deductible.

