CLEAR THE CLUTTER: JUNK.COM CELEBRATES NATIONAL CLEAN OUT YOUR GARAGE DAY WITH TOP TIPS & TOOLS

From cluttered to clean! The Junk.com crew helps transform garages just in time for National Clean Out Your Garage Day.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junk.com, a national leader in junk removal and responsible disposal, is rolling up its sleeves to celebrate National Clean Out Your Garage Day on Saturday, June 8 — and they’re inviting homeowners everywhere to do the same. Not sure where to begin? Check out this guide on how to prepare for junk garage cleaning & removal services to make the process even easier.

"Your garage shouldn’t be the graveyard of good intentions," said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. "National Clean Out Your Garage Day is the perfect reminder to reclaim that space — whether it's for your car, your hobbies, or just your peace of mind."

JUNK.COM’S TOP 5 TIPS TO TACKLE GARAGE CLUTTER:

• Start Small, Sort Smart: Focus on one section at a time and sort everything into keep, donate, recycle, or toss.

• Use Vertical Space: Shelving, hooks, and wall-mounted racks keep floors clear and items accessible.

• Label Everything: Transparent bins and clear labels help you find tools, decorations, or sports gear in seconds.

• Don’t Hoard "Just in Case": If you haven’t used it in two years, you probably never will.

• Call in the Pros: Junk.com offers same-day service to haul away everything from old bikes to broken fridges — eco-responsibly.

A Cleaner Garage, A Clearer Mind

Studies show cluttered spaces can lead to increased stress and reduced productivity. By clearing out your garage, you’re also clearing space in your head. To make it even easier, Junk.com is offering 10% off all garage clean-out services booked during the week of June 8–14.

Whether your garage is bursting at the seams or just in need of a seasonal reset, Junk.com is here to help you reclaim your space — responsibly, sustainably, and stress-free.

About Junk.com

With 19 locations nationwide, Junk.com offers efficient, eco-friendly junk removal for residential and commercial clients. Known for fast, friendly service and a commitment to sustainability, Junk.com makes it easy to clear clutter — whether you're moving, downsizing, or simply reclaiming your space. Learn more at www.junk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.