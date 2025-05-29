The Way of the Holy Grail a new model of regenerative tourism at Innotransfer

All participants in Innotransfer 2025 PCUV Dr Ana Mafé García. Open View Space. Connecting sectors for the tourism of the future Technological solutions and data at the service of regenerative tourism

The Way of the Holy Grail consolidates itself as a model of regenerative tourism at the Innotransfer conference on tourism innovation

The 21st-century pilgrim seeks to leave a positive mark. The Way of the Holy Grail turns that desire into projects that regenerate nature, revitalise villages and strengthen the social fabric.” — Dr. Ana Mafé García

VALENCIA, COMUNITAT VALENCIANA, SPAIN, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart and transformative tourism was the central axis of the conference held today at the Science Park of the University of Valencia within the Innotransfer program. Thanks to Kristin Suleng Furió, Director of Communication and Marketing, the event brought together researchers, companies, government agencies and social organisations to explore the keys to regenerating tourist destinations through open innovation with a common goal: to promote a more sustainable, supportive and adaptive tourism model.In this context, The Way of the Holy Grail has been highlighted as a paradigmatic example of a cultural itinerary capable of integrating sustainability, historical memory, citizen participation and social economy. Its route, which starts from Naples and culminates in the Cathedral of Valencia, allows projects of positive impact to be articulated on multiple levels: from the recovery of heritage to the activation of solidarity volunteers.Dr. Ana Mafé García, president of The Way of the Holy Grail, stressed that contemporary pilgrimage tourism is no longer conceived as an individual act, but as a conscious and regenerative action that allows travelers to connect with the environment, with local communities and with solidarity causes.The conference is part of the open innovation program promoted by the five science parks of the Valencian Community (rePCV), with the support of the Ministry of Innovation, Industry, Trade and Tourism of the Generalitat Valenciana, and solutions for a more sustainable, resilient tourism adapted to new climate and social challenges were discussed.Tourism intelligence and regenerative solidarityOne of the most outstanding lines was the intervention of Inteligencia Turística (IT) , a consultancy specializing in solutions based on data and artificial intelligence, which presented tools such as Smart Data Cube, Ciclops DTI and the RESITUR observatory, focused on visualizing and managing in real time the impact of tourism at an economic, social and environmental level.The CEO of IT, Celia Romero, defended a proactive management approach based on the predictive value of data to avoid saturation of destinations and redistribute tourist flows in a balanced way. Along these lines, he stressed that cultural itineraries such as The Way of the Holy Grail are key instruments to channel tourists to emerging destinations, providing real benefits to both visitors and the environment.The conference also highlighted international synergies, such as the solidarity tourism model developed in Colombia, which is now seeking to be implemented in the Valencian Community. According to Natalia Castro, coordinator of the Solidarity Travelers Platform program, this model integrates tourists into local agricultural, environmental and community regeneration initiatives, and finds an ideal framework on routes such as The Way of the Holy Grail, especially in areas affected by phenomena such as the DANA.Valencian smart tourism ecosystemThe event brought together a leading representation of the tourism innovation ecosystem at the Science Park of the Universitat de València, including academic entities such as the Universitat de València, the Universitat Politècnica de València and the Universitat Jaume I, together with institutions such as Invattur, ADESTIC and leading technology companies such as DeepSense or IOTSENS.The day began at 10:00 a.m. with a welcome coffee that favored the first informal meeting between the different agents of the Valencian tourism ecosystem. At 10:30 a.m., the institutional opening took place, by Pedro Carrasco, director of the Science Park of the University of Valencia, and Francisco Javier Sogorb, deputy director general of Advancement of the Digital Society and Digital Enabling Technologies of the Generalitat Valenciana, who underlined the strategic role of innovation in the economic recovery and ecological transition of the tourism sector.The first-round table, held between 10:45 and 11:30, addressed the theme "Tourism with purpose: culture, impact and solidarity". Marisa Vázquez de Ágredos, representative of the Cultural Route of the Council of Europe of Historic Pharmacies and Medicinal Gardens; Rosa Mª Rodríguez Artola, director of the Institute of Tourism of the Universitat Jaume I; Natalia Castro, coordinator of the Solidarity Travelers Platform program from Colombia; and Esther Welters, CEO of the company Kalmas. They all agreed that tourism of the future must promote a positive impact on the territories, as well as values of cooperation and social justice.At 11:30 a.m., the second-round table began, entitled "Technological solutions and data at the service of regenerative tourism", in which experts in tourism intelligence and big data participated. Among them, Olivia Estrella, director of the Valencian Institute of Tourism Technologies (Invattur); Fran Vaquer, from the company DeepSense; Celia Romero, CEO of Tourism Intelligence; Gersón Beltrán, from the ADIDAS association; and Miguel Ángel Catalán, director of the Smart Office of the Finestrat City Council. Speakers discussed how to use artificial intelligence and data analytics to manage tourism flows and minimize their environmental impact.The closing of the program came from the hand of the block called "Open look: connecting sectors for the tourism of the future", held between 12:15 and 13:00. It brought together researchers from different academic fields, such as María José Viñals, professor at the Universitat Politècnica de València; Walesska Schlesinger, senior lecturer at the University of Valencia; and Adrián Ferrandis, director of the LOCSUS group and researcher of the European project ECOSN2K. Together with them, Ana Mafé García, president of The Way of the Holy Grail, and Ignacio Llopis, director of the technology company IOTSENS, intervened. This space stood out for showcasing concrete collaborative experiences that integrate tourism, technology, culture and sustainability.The closing of the conference oversaw Mrs. Rosa Mª Donat, Vice-Rector for Transfer and Innovation of the University of Valencia, who highlighted the fundamental role of the university as a focus for the production of excellence and knowledge at the service of society. In his speech, he stressed the need to "put soul into scientific projects" so that technological solutions have a truly transformative impact on the territory and on people.This diversity of agents shows that the future of tourism cannot be dissociated from intersectoral cooperation, digitalization and an inclusive territorial vision.

Innotransfer 2025 PCUV | Turismo inteligente y transformador desde la innovación abierta

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.