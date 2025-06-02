Wallingford Parade 2025: Beloved Seafair Family Event Celebrates Community, Art, and Tradition

Wallingford Parade 2024 participants

Seattle’s longest-running Seafair event returns July 12 with a wild new theme inspired by Ron Petty’s art—join the fun at the 2025 Wallingford Parade!

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wallingford Parade, Seattle’s longest-running Seafair event, is back and better than ever! Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 11 a.m., when the community will once again come together in celebration and creativity. The parade kicks off at N. 45th and Bagley, heads west to Interlake, and culminates in an awards celebration in front of Lincoln High School.This year’s theme, “Wild in Wallingford,” is inspired by Seattle artist Ron Petty and his beloved sculpture “Animal Storm,” a whimsical and energetic piece that captures the joy of wild imagination—a perfect metaphor for this colorful, community-centered event.The parade continues to grow in size and spirit. Bedrooms & More proudly returns as the Presenting Sponsor, joined by Platinum Sponsors Dunn Lumber and Gene Johnson Plumbing, demonstrating the deep commitment of Wallingford’s business community to this local tradition.“We’re thrilled to welcome back our incredible performers, neighborhood groups, and new participants in 2025,” said organizers. “The Wallingford Parade is a chance for everyone—from local families and school groups to community organizations and businesses of all sizes—to be part of something truly special.”“I’m so happy to support the legacy of community building the Wallingford Parade represents, through engagement with non-profits, community members, the businesses of Wallingford, Seattle, and beyond,” said Blake Garfield, President of the Celebrate Wallingford Committee and newly appointed President of the Wallingford Chamber of Commerce. “The Wallingford Parade is growing, and the increased participation and community involvement in 2024 were palpable. Energy levels and enthusiasm were high during the incredible performances by the talented youth and adult organizations.”Produced by Celebrate Wallingford, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the parade is a call to action for community involvement. Volunteers, sponsors, and participants are encouraged to join in the celebration and help keep this beloved tradition alive.For more information or to sign up, visit:Join the Wild Fun – Be Part of the 2025 Wallingford Parade!

Wallingford Parade 2024

