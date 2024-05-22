Wallingford Parade 2024: "Be a Hero" – A Longstanding Community Tradition Returns to Seattle, Washington
Summer is fast approaching and soon a long time Seattle tradition will be here. The Wallingford Parade, a Seafair event, returns on Saturday, July 13, 2024.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here come the marching bands, the drill teams, and cute kids in costume and much more! Summer is fast approaching, bringing with it the beloved Wallingford Parade, the longest-running Seafair event, set to dazzle once again on Saturday, July 13th at 11 a.m. The parade will kick off at N. 45th and Bagley, heading west to Interlake, then south.
The parade route culminates at Wallingford Playfield where awards for parade participants will be presented. The community is invited to picnic in the park or enjoy the range of food trucks courtesy of sponsor Keybank.
This cherished event, now in its seventh decade, began in the early 1950s with the inception of Seafair. The theme for 2024, “Be a Hero,” encourages participants to get creative with their costumes and floats. Parades are a vital part of American culture, symbolizing community, history, and a spirit of celebration. The Wallingford Parade invites everyone to join in the fun—whether by building a float, marching with a group, or simply enjoying the spectacle.
The pandemic forced a three-year hiatus, but the parade made a triumphant return in 2023, featuring a variety of talents such as unicyclists, The Seattle All City Band, UW Alumni Band, martial arts displays, and more. The event received significant community support, thanks to generous sponsorships from local businesses like Dunn Lumber, Bedrooms & More, Cedarhouse Flowers, QFC, Silver Tray Thai, Harold’s Lamps, CVS, The Wallingford Community Council, and Luna Kitchen & Bath. This year, several sponsors have already stepped up, and more are welcome to join.
Produced by Celebrate Wallingford, a 501(c)(3) organization, the parade is led by Blake Garfield of Bedrooms & More, with support from previous Wallingford Chamber of Commerce participants Kathy Baron, Stephen Finkenscher, and a dedicated team of volunteers.
Community involvement is essential to keep this tradition alive. New board members, volunteers, and parade participants are actively being sought. Even if you can’t join the parade, come watch and bring your friends and family for a day of fun and celebration.
