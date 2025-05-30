Criterion HCM and Delta Constructors Take the Stage at Sage FUTURE 2025

Criterion HCM Sage Future Atlanta, Georgia June 3

Live Panel Discussion Showcases Real-World Impact of Unified HR Technology

his session is about real people solving real challenges and making measurable progress through innovation and collaboration” — Gary Anderson, Vice President of Sales at Criterion

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Criterion HCM, the trusted HR platform designed to simplify the complex, is proud to announce a special joint presentation at Sage Future 2025, featuring a panel discussion about Delta Constructors and their industry-leading approach.This session will spotlight the transformative power of Criterion’s unified HCM platform in the field — told directly from the voices of those who’ve experienced it.Glen West will be joined on stage by Ross Toole, CEO of Applied Microsystems, to share the journey, outcomes, and lessons learned from their partnership with Criterion and Sage Intacct in modernizing HR and payroll systems for Delta Constructors.“We’re not just showcasing software—we’re showcasing success,” said Gary Anderson, Vice President of Sales at Criterion. “This session is about real people solving real challenges and making measurable progress through innovation and collaboration.”Shape🎤 Join Us at Sage FutureLive Discussion Featuring Criterion HCM & Delta Constructor’s IT Partner: Applied Microsystems📅 Thursday June 5th | 🕒 3:45pm EST | 📍Session 1308Attendees will gain firsthand insights into how Criterion’s purpose-built, fully unified platform — enhanced by ch.ai — simplified operations for Delta Constructors, empower their teams, and deliver higher ROI from HR and payroll investments.Why This Session Matters:This engaging conversation will highlight:- How an integrated platform can replace fractured legacy systems- Keys to achieving faster onboarding and better workforce engagement- The value of strategic vendor-client collaborationWhether you’re a CFO, HR leader, or IT decision-maker, this is a must-attend session to see the real-world impact of true HCM transformation.ABOUT CRITERIONCriterion HCM offers an HR platform people actually love, combining built-in flexibility with a commitment to your unique needs.Our purpose-built platform enhanced by ch.ai - our unique AI capability - seamlessly adapts to your organization's specific challenges, delivering a unified, intuitive, and powerful user experience. With a focus on realized ROI, Criterion HCM simplifies complex HR tasks, boosts efficiency, and ensures customer satisfaction. We proudly serve over 500 enterprise customers across 10+ countries, achieving a 95% satisfaction rate and 100% uptime. Discover the Criterion HCM difference and transform your HR processes today.Visit us at: www.criterionhcm.com

