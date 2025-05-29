Madhya Pradesh-shot film ‘Homebound’ makes global waves at Cannes

Poster of Homebound, the Madhya Pradesh-shot film that earned global acclaim at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Upper Lake Bhojtal White Tiger at Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal The tranquil Chhota Talab in Bhopal offers a picturesque escape, capturing the city’s timeless beauty. The marble cliffs of Bhedaghat, with the Narmada flowing between them, are among India’s most cinematic natural wonders.

Only Indian entry in “Un Certain Regard” section elevates state’s cinematic profile

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homebound, a poignant drama shot entirely in and around Bhopal, has taken center stage at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, reinforcing Madhya Pradesh’s growing stature as a premier filmmaking destination. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Dharma Productions, the film was the only Indian selection in the prestigious “Un Certain Regard” category—earning a nine-minute standing ovation at its world premiere.Featuring Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound drew global attention with the support of iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese, amplifying India’s creative voice on the international stage. The film’s narrative and visuals were deeply enriched by Madhya Pradesh’s striking landscapes—urban, natural, and cultural— which served as a compelling backdrop throughout the 2024 shoot.Congratulating the team, Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Minister of State for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts and Endowments, said:“Madhya Pradesh’s diverse heritage and cinema-friendly ecosystem have once again proven their value. Homebound reflects the success of our film policy and the seamless cooperation filmmakers experience here. We are proud to be a rising hub for global cinematic talent.”Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Trusts & Endowments, and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, added:“Madhya Pradesh is now firmly on the global filmmaking map—with its scenic locations, collaborative environment, and a single-window clearance system. We continue to offer financial incentives and support local talent, making it easier for filmmakers to bring their stories to life here.”This marks the fifth Dharma Productions project filmed in the state—underscoring a long-standing partnership rooted in creative synergy and logistical ease. The production team lauded the local support and expressed keen interest in future collaborations.Under its progressive Film Tourism Policy, Madhya Pradesh has facilitated over 350 film and web productions, disbursing more than Rs 24 crore in support to national and regional projects. Named India’s “Most Film Friendly State” in 2022, Madhya Pradesh continues to shape a vibrant, world-class ecosystem for cinematic storytelling.

