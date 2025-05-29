Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Emerges as Command Center in Tornado Aftermath

Ground-Zero Response Mobilized Within Hours to Support Displaced Families Across the Region

We are committed to being on the front lines for this community, providing immediate relief while helping families find hope and stability again.” — Michael P. McMillan, CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 16, 2025, a devastating tornado struck St. Louis with a force not seen since 1959—damaging homes, uprooting neighborhoods, and leaving thousands without power, food, or shelter, causing at least $1.6 billion in damages. Amid the chaos and despite sustaining damage to their own regional headquarters, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis sprang into action—quickly becoming a beacon of hope during a time of crisis.The Urban League immediately launched disaster relief operations—quickly becoming St. Louis City’s designated hub for tornado relief. From their headquarters, they began collecting and distributing urgently needed donations to families impacted by the storm.They made plywood, tarps, 2x4s, rakes, and shovels available for pickup to help residents stabilize their homes and partnered with local contractors to deploy cleanup crews into affected neighborhoods.Their Public Safety Division canvassed the hardest-hit blocks, delivering food, water, flashlights, and emergency supplies, and their Federation of Block Units personally checked on over fifteen senior housing buildings, where residents were left in the dark—without electricity, food, or access to care.On Saturday, May 24, the Urban League held the first of four large-scale disaster relief distributions, providing 3,000 packages of food, toiletries, and essential resources directly to families in need. And they are just getting started—with three more large-scale distributions happening in the coming weeks.“In the face of disaster, we do what they’ve always done—serve,” said Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “We are committed to being on the front lines for this community, providing immediate relief while helping families find hope and stability again. But we cannot do this alone. We need support from every corner of this country to help St. Louis rebuild and recover.”How You Can HelpThe need in St. Louis is great—and growing by the day. The Urban League is calling on the national community to support their ongoing efforts through the Urban League Humanitarian Disaster Relief Fund.Your gift will go directly toward:• Emergency food and water• Temporary shelter and housing needs at local hotels• Senior wellness checks• Cleanup and home stabilization• Essential supplies for thousands of displaced families• Board up and repair of propertiesPlease visit ULSTL.com to donate now Together, we can help this city rise again—stronger, safer, and more united.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.