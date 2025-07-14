McCormack Baron Salazar Breaks Ground on 2nd Phase of Winn Dixie Redevelopment Continuing Iberville/Tremé Transformation

On July 10, community leaders, partners, and neighbors gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the next phase of the Winn Dixie redevelopment

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Only July 10, community leaders, partners, and neighbors gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the next phase of the Winn Dixie redevelopment—a project that holds deep meaning for McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS) and the revitalization of the historic Iberville/Tremé neighborhood.The Winn Dixie redevelopment is an offsite component of the Iberville/Tremé Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI), one of the first CNI grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2011. Located in the birthplace of jazz and one of the most culturally rich parts of New Orleans, the project brings new life to a site once occupied by a grocery store shuttered in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.With 76 mixed-income units already completed at City Square 162, this next phase adds 45 additional high-quality, mixed-income units—bringing the total impact to more than 800 sustainable homes when combined with the nearby Bienville Basin community.“This groundbreaking marks more than new construction—it’s a testament to strong public-private partnerships, community vision, and commitment to resilient and mixed income affordable housing, where families and children can thrive,” said Vincent Bennett, CEO and President of McCormack Baron Salazar.The $26 million development is made possible thanks to invaluable partnerships:• The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO), which supported the project’s planning and funding.• The City of New Orleans, contributing HOME funds and critical guidance throughout the City approval processes.• Louisiana Housing Corporation, providing tax credits and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.• The Industrial Development Board, offering a Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) to support long-term affordability.• U.S. Bancorp, providing construction debt and equity.“We are incredibly grateful for our partners’ trust and commitment to this vision,” added Judith Moran, Senior Vice President, McCormack Baron Salazar. “This project, though small in unit count, represents a major achievement in resilience and neighborhood reinvestment—especially amid the challenges of COVID-19.”Project Highlights:• First MBS property in New Orleans to include FORTIFIED Gold resiliency standards and a generator.• Enterprise Green Communities certified for sustainability.• 45 units, including 35 affordable homes with 30% of units fully accessible.• Community room, business center, and shared amenities such as a fitness center and walking trail with Phase I.The revitalized site will strengthen the neighborhood’s fabric, expand access to safe and resilient housing, and continue the work of honoring the culture and history that make Iberville/Tremé so unique.About McCormack Baron SalazarFor more than 50 years, McCormack Baron Salazar has been a national leader in revitalizing urban neighborhoods, partnering with local communities to build high-quality, sustainable, and inclusive mixed-income housing.

