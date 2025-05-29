Countdown to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™: Less than one month to go

BEYOND Hospitality FCWC 2025 BEYOND Hospitality

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Groundbreaking tournament will feature 32 of the world’s top football (‘soccer’) clubs, adored by billions of fans around the world.

• Ticket-inclusive official hospitality products for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ available via fifaclubworldcup.com/hospitality.

• Social, premium and luxury hospitality on offer across 12 venues and 63 matches, including both Semi-finals and the Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey / New York.

29 May 2025 – Miami, Florida

With less than one month to go until the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ kicks off, the excitement is building for the opening match between Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly FC and local heroes Inter Miami CF at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

FIFA and Official Hospitality provider BEYOND Hospitality – as well as stadium staff and a myriad of others in the supply chain universe – are ramping up preparations for the thrilling, new format club football event – including venue fit-outs, menu taste tests, and match-day planning. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ features 32 of the world’s top clubs and runs from 14 June to 13 July 2025, across 12 stadiums in the United States – providing loyal and new fans the opportunity to see the current greats of the game face off on home turf. See why “soccer” – with its electric pace and passionate fandom – remains the most popular sport on the planet, and witness this historic tournament for yourself at a stadium near you.

BEYOND Hospitality was appointed Official Hospitality Provider of the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™ in December 2024. FIFA heralds the tournament as the most inclusive instance of the club competition ever – the tournament that takes the club game to the world – and BEYOND is inviting guests to ‘make it epic’ by securing Official Hospitality for the tournament.

Seattle Sounders FC and Inter Miami will represent the US, battling for ultimate club glory against global iconic club names like Chelsea FC, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Boca Juniors, Juventus, and Monterrey.

Thousands of tickets for matches across the schedule have already been sold, but fans can still secure ticket-inclusive hospitality for an extraordinary football experience this summer.

Outstanding Official Hospitality

All FIFA Club World Cup™ Official Hospitality products are inclusive of a match ticket, as well as access to a stadium suite or shared lounge, fantastic seats, and an excellent food and beverage service designed to enhance the guest experience.

Multiple tiers of Official Hospitality products are available, ranging from casual and social, to sophisticated and luxurious:

• The Flagship Lounge is the apex option, offering the most luxurious shared commercial hospitality space available, with a six-course gastronomic showcase menu and more.

• Exclusive Private Suites with adjacent seats, a reception area and a five-course dining menu.

• Shared Suites with direct access to seats and delicious dining.

• VIP Lounge includes sophisticated experience in prime location offering stylish shared hospitality with FIFA’s VIPs

• The Premier Lounge offering superior comfort, excellent views and a four-course menu.

• Club Plus with a shared in-stadium lounge, preferential seating locations and deli-style dining.

• Club Seat for premium seats at matches of your choice, plus food and beverage voucher options.

Bundled packages are also available, such as the Venue Series, which allows fans to make a stadium their home base or Final Round Series which will allow guests to secure their spot for both Semi-final matches and the Final match.

Executive Chairman of BEYOND Hospitality Jaime Byrom said: “We’re ready and excited to welcome guests to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 next month. This tournament will be a showcase of incredible talent, pitting the best clubs from around the world against each other like never before. It will also be a showcase of incredible hospitality; we are excited to throw the doors open on the fantastic official hospitality offering we have created and curated for you, club football’s biggest fans.”

Fans and guests can secure ticket-inclusive official hospitality packages for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ online via fifaclubworldcup.com/hospitality or through authorised sales agents.



For more details, visit fifaclubworldcup.com/hospitality or contact BEYOND Hospitality at FCWC25.Hospitality@beyond-hospitality.com.



All hospitality products and series are subject to availability and are sold according to the terms of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Hospitality Sales Regulations and BEYOND Hospitality’s service level criteria.

